 

Ford Proud to Honor Program Will Donate $3.5 Million to Military Charities This Holiday Season

This holiday season, Ford dealers and Ford Motor Company are stepping up their support for U.S. military heroes by donating $3.5 million to military charities. The initiative is an extension of the company’s Proud to Honor program, which works to raise awareness of the needs of veterans and to support partners who address those needs.

For every person who shares a post on social media reflecting their pride in a member of the U.S. military, using #proudtohonor, Ford will donate $100 to be split evenly between the seven Ford Proud to Honor military charities, up to $3.5 million through Dec. 31, 2020. Proceeds will benefit Blue Star Families, Guitars for Vets, DAV, Workshops for Warriors, Oscar Mike, Bunker Labs and Boulder Crest Foundation.

“We are humbled by the sacrifices made by our military service members and their families,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. marketing, sales and service. “Our Ford dealers are woven into the fabric of their communities and I’m proud of the support they provide to make a difference in the lives of our vets.”

In addition, Ford Motor Company and Pro Football Hall of Fame are collaborating on the Ford Proud to Honor Hall of Heroes, in recognition of the deserving military men and women who exemplify hard work, selflessness and a commitment to excellence. Kathy Roth-Douquet, founder of the national nonprofit Blue Star Families, became the first member of the Hall of Heroes when she received an honorary knock on her door from Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. In her honor, Ford will donate $10,000 worth of toys for Blue Star Families’ upcoming charity drive benefiting the children of military families.

Kevin Greene, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and 16-year veteran of the US Army Reserve, will serve as an official spokesperson on behalf of the “Ford Proud To Honor Hall of Heroes”.

“The need to honor veterans who have carried the torch of freedom extends well past Veterans Day,” said Ford Military Ambassador Col. Vanessa Benson, U.S. Army, retired. “Ford’s Proud to Honor initiative has done a tremendous job to raise awareness of those who have served and helped water the seed of freedom.”

Ford employs approximately 6,000 veterans and through its Proud to Honor initiative, it works to raise awareness for members of the military, to strengthen existing programs and create an even more meaningful connection with those serving their country. For more information, please visit fordproudtohonor.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

