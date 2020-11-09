 

International Nuclear Power Project Development Attorney George Borovas Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 11:07  |  43   |   |   

TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- George Borovas, a leading international nuclear power projects attorney who advises governments, sponsors and lenders on the development of civilian nuclear power programs and the financing and construction of nuclear power plants, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner.

Hunton Andrews Kurth Logo

Borovas, who will be the Chair of the firm's Nuclear Energy practice and the Managing Partner of the Tokyo office, brings to the firm two decades of experience advising on nuclear projects and transactions in the U.K., the U.S., Russia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, China, Australia and South Africa. Borovas joins the firm from Shearman & Sterling LLP.

"George played a central role in the development and financing of some of the largest nuclear power projects and programs in the world," said Jeffrey Schroeder, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth's energy and infrastructure team. "His significant experience and reputation as one of the top nuclear energy project lawyers are a welcome addition to the firm."

Borovas is a board member of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) and has been recognized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the International Framework for Nuclear Energy Cooperation (IFNEC), as well as by the U.S. government as an appointee to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce's Civilian Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC). Borovas is also recognized as a Leading Lawyer in Projects & Energy: International in Japan by Chambers Asia-Pacific (2017-2020).

Borovas earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin and his law degree from George Washington University Law School.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
With 1,000 lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. We are known for our strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, and retail and consumer products industries, as well as our considerable experience in more than 100 distinct areas of practice, including privacy and cybersecurity, intellectual property, environmental, and mergers and acquisitions. Our full-service litigation practice is one of the largest in the country, with particular depth in key litigation markets such as Texas, California, Florida and the Mid-Atlantic.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1328832/Hunton_Andrews_Kurth.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

International Nuclear Power Project Development Attorney George Borovas Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - George Borovas, a leading international nuclear power projects attorney who advises governments, sponsors and lenders on the development of civilian nuclear power programs and the financing and construction of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
PolyU scholar receives Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award
Kaspersky Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity ...
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Flow Diverters Market Size Worth $580.5 Million By 2027 | CAGR 12.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Frost & Sullivan Evaluates the Future of Corporate Transactions Reshaped by COVID-19
Eisai presented latest data regarding drug candidate BAN2401 at CTAD 2020
Fintech startup Payer launches beta test program to revolutionize customer registration in B2B ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy