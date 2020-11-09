SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-11-09

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-11-09 Time for submission of bids: 11.30 -12.00 (CET) Payment date: 2020-11-09 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-02-08 Duration: 91 days Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-11-09 Time for submission of bids: 11.30-12.00 (CET) Payment date: 2020-11-09 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-05-10 Duration: 182 days Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,

tel + 46 8 6966970 by 12.00 am on November 9, 2020.

Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 12.15 (CET)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se







