 

EnerDynamic Signed JV with Apothio and Sale of Grow Unit

Nachrichtenquelle: IRW Press
09.11.2020, 11:33  |  54   |   |   

NIAGRA FALLS, ON and ARVIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. ("EHT") (TSXV:EHT) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Joint Venture ("JV") with Apothio, LLC and Affiliates ("Apothio") to develop vertically integrated standardized cultivation, processing and extraction hubs inside of EHT Grow Units. EHT's patented off-grid photovoltaic, renewable energy Grow Units create perfect locations to standardize whole natural plant foods, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical medicines, beginning with hemp and cannabis.

 

Apothio is now purchasing its first 11,000 sq ft Grow Unit from EHT in order to start their operations in Canada. Apothio will pay $1,650,000 plus taxes for the unit and will pay in full upfront for the unit. The unit will be delivered in the first half of 2021.

 

Via this Joint Venture, EHT will begin growing Apothio's hemp plants with their unique genetics at EHT's soon-to-be-licensed hemp and cannabis (micro) grow unit facility in Niagara Falls. This will allow Apothio to accelerate its genetic testing program with Canadore College at its' Centers for Excellence and Genomics Testing Laboratory. The research agreement between Canadore College and Apothio was announced in August 2020.

 

Apothio is a global leader in developing U.S.-patented, non-GMO, all natural hemp and cannabis cultivation programs that yield proprietary hemp and cannabis chemovars that are designed to treat a broad spectrum of human and animal diseases. With access to more than 200 hemp and 300 cannabis chemovars that are set to be gnomically mapped, grown, formulated and placed into clinical trials, Apothio is in a unique position to research and determine the best whole plant extracted hemp and cannabis formulations by delivery device, dosage, and disease.

 

Apothio grows its hemp and cannabis genetics in both indoor and outdoor settings. After years of research, Apothio objectively believes that EHT manufactures one of the best Indoor Cultivation Growing facilities worldwide. The ability to sustainably grow off-grid, anywhere in the world, while enjoying a closed, standardized growing environment, is very rare. EHT has designed and is producing an incredible facility that ensures pharmaceutical grade production.

Seite 1 von 4
Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnerDynamic Signed JV with Apothio and Sale of Grow Unit NIAGRA FALLS, ON and ARVIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. ("EHT") (TSXV:EHT) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Joint Venture ("JV") with Apothio, LLC and Affiliates ("Apothio") to develop …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manganese X begrüßt die Wahl einer US-Regierung, die den Umweltschutz und heimische Lieferketten ...
Max Resource entdeckt eine Kupfer-Silber-Mineralisierung 200 km südlich von CESAR im CESAR-Becken ...
Neues DGWA Mandat: Antisense Therapeutics Limited
Sichtbares Goldvorkommen in Bohrkern von goldreicher Kupfer-Porphyr-Lagerstätte Hat
Swiss Resource Capital AG: Virtuelle Roadshow mit angehendem Silber-Gold-Produzenten Vizsla Resources!
EMH verbessert durch OTC-Notierung Zugang zu US-Investitionen
CO.DON AG: Ergebnisse der klinischen Phase III Studie
EnerDynamic Signed JV with Apothio and Sale of Grow Unit
Titel
Benchmark erbohrt 128,10 Meter mit 3,02 G/T Goldäquivalent und erweitert erheblich das Gebiet ...
Potenzial von Benchmark wächst weiterhin mit neuen Entdeckungen entlang von zu 100 % ...
Nahezu ein Drittel der Besucher der TryTaat-Landingpage fordern Taat-Muster an, Gründer Joe ...
NetCents Technology erweitert sein Leistungsangebot auf Kreditkartenzahlungen, um ...
Sichtbares Gold in Bohrkern von UGA-04 und -05 identifiziert > 150 m von aktueller Mineralressource ...
Modern Meat schließt Übernahme von zwei Einzelhandelsstandorten ab
BevCanna kündigt Einführung von „Beyond Energy“-Linie von Getränkemischungen an
XPhyto beauftragt deutschen Partner zur Entwicklung einer Psilocybin API-Produktion
Jean-Pierre Colin wird Strategieberater von Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
Fosterville South verkündet Goldgehalt von 152 G/T Au beim Star of Glen Testprogramm beim Golden ...
Titel
Benchmark erbohrt 128,10 Meter mit 3,02 G/T Goldäquivalent und erweitert erheblich das Gebiet ...
Sirona Biochem unterzeichnet Vertrag mit weltweit agierendem Pharmaunternehmen für klinische ...
Benchmark durchteuft bei Bohrungen 41,94 Meter mit 2,82 g/t Goldäquivalent und erweitert damit die ...
Millennial Lithium Corporation kündigt Inbetriebnahme der Lithiumcarbonat-Pilotanlage auf ihrem ...
Potenzial von Benchmark wächst weiterhin mit neuen Entdeckungen entlang von zu 100 % ...
“Eine transformative Entwicklung ”: Videobotschaft von Taats CEO mit Einzelheiten zu möglichen Gelegenheiten mit Hongkonger ...
„Füllen der Pipeline“: Erste Lieferung von ca. 9.000 Taat-Kartons soll vor Ende November in Ohio ankommen, zusätzliche ...
XPhyto informiert über seine Auftragsentwicklungsprogramme für Medikamentenverabreichungssysteme
Trillium Gold erwirbt große Landposition im Confederation Greenstone Belt in Red Lake
Drone Delivery Canada berichtet über den aktuellen Stand der Beausoleil- und Georgina ...
Titel
Marc Davis berichtet: XPhyto: Der „Königsweg“ der Medikamentenverabreichung
Marc Davis berichtet: Vergleich von COVID-19-Testkits: Sona vs. XPhyto
XPhyto Therapeutics beginnt mit Forschungs- und Entwicklungsprogrammen für Infektionskrankheiten
Marc Davis berichtet: Warum XPhyto alle anderen outperformt
Oettinger Brauerei unterzeichnet exklusive Vereinbarung mit XPhyto für cannabishaltige Getränke
Amex nimmt im Rahmen eines regionalen Erkundungsbohrprogramms bei Perron mehrere neue Goldziele ins ...
Metals Tech Limited - Vierteljährlicher Tätigkeitsbericht Dezember 2019
Halo Labs meldet sein Geschäftsergebnis für das 3. Quartal 2019
NetCents Technology kündigt tägliche Zahlungsabwicklung für Händler an
NetCents Technology engagiert Investment Bank

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
EnerDynamic Provides Update on Puerto Rico
19.10.20
EnerDynamic Signed Exclusive Sales Agreement with Matrix for Units for the Mining and Oil Sector