EnerDynamic Signed JV with Apothio and Sale of Grow Unit

NIAGRA FALLS, ON and ARVIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. ("EHT") (TSXV:EHT) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Joint Venture ("JV") with Apothio, LLC and Affiliates ("Apothio") to develop vertically integrated standardized cultivation, processing and extraction hubs inside of EHT Grow Units. EHT's patented off-grid photovoltaic, renewable energy Grow Units create perfect locations to standardize whole natural plant foods, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical medicines, beginning with hemp and cannabis.

Apothio is now purchasing its first 11,000 sq ft Grow Unit from EHT in order to start their operations in Canada. Apothio will pay $1,650,000 plus taxes for the unit and will pay in full upfront for the unit. The unit will be delivered in the first half of 2021.

Via this Joint Venture, EHT will begin growing Apothio's hemp plants with their unique genetics at EHT's soon-to-be-licensed hemp and cannabis (micro) grow unit facility in Niagara Falls. This will allow Apothio to accelerate its genetic testing program with Canadore College at its' Centers for Excellence and Genomics Testing Laboratory. The research agreement between Canadore College and Apothio was announced in August 2020.

Apothio is a global leader in developing U.S.-patented, non-GMO, all natural hemp and cannabis cultivation programs that yield proprietary hemp and cannabis chemovars that are designed to treat a broad spectrum of human and animal diseases. With access to more than 200 hemp and 300 cannabis chemovars that are set to be gnomically mapped, grown, formulated and placed into clinical trials, Apothio is in a unique position to research and determine the best whole plant extracted hemp and cannabis formulations by delivery device, dosage, and disease.

Apothio grows its hemp and cannabis genetics in both indoor and outdoor settings. After years of research, Apothio objectively believes that EHT manufactures one of the best Indoor Cultivation Growing facilities worldwide. The ability to sustainably grow off-grid, anywhere in the world, while enjoying a closed, standardized growing environment, is very rare. EHT has designed and is producing an incredible facility that ensures pharmaceutical grade production.