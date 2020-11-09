 

At Chengdu Creative Design Week, European Fashion Industry is Expanding Cooperation with Chengdu, One of the Most Fashionable Cities in China

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 11:42  |  34   |   |   

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu can become an international fashion capital like Paris and Milan —— On November 7, 2020, at the The 7th Chengdu Creativity&Design Week held in Chengdu, China, Cheng Yingting, chief operating officer of Marangoni Institute (China), Italy, said. The 7th Chengdu Creativity&Design Week (November 6 to 9, 2020) takes industry, fashion, space, cultural tourism and digital creative design as its main contents. At this grand event, European fashion industry found more cooperation opportunities with Chengdu, one of the most fashionable cities in China.

At Chengdu Creative Design Week, European Fashion Industry is Expanding Cooperation with Chengdu, One of the Most Fashionable Cities in China.Marangoni Institute Italy, hopes to cooperate with Chengdu in fashion education and bring the fashion concept of combining globalization and localization of Malangoni to Chengdu.

The pace of life in Chengdu is very similar to that in Paris and Milan. Cheng Yingting believed that this is because Chengdu people have something in common with Parisians and Milanese in their spiritual core. "They all enjoy life very much." In the urban atmosphere of enjoying life, Chengdu people are very willing to pay for fashion. "For fashion, Chengdu has not only great power of consumption but also a strong willingness to consume, which makes Chengdu very advantageous in developing the fashion industry."

The European Institute of Design also participated in the Chengdu Creativity&Design Week for the first time. Vito Plantamura, Asia-Pacific Director and Pitti Uomo China Marketing Director, said that Chengdu is a city with creative design potential, and there are many young, fashion and creative talents. In recent years, 40-50 students of the institute's branch in Chengdu go to Rome for advanced education every year. "The younger generation of creative talents in Chengdu are constantly improving their level and with great potential."

Malangoni College also hopes to cooperate with Chengdu in fashion education. "We hope to cooperate with universities and international high schools in Chengdu to bring the fashion concept of combining globalization and localization of Malangoni to Chengdu." Cheng Yingting said. She also had a wonderful experience during the The 7th Chengdu Creativity&Design Week. "I noticed that many citizens, especially young students, participated in it. Visiting exhibitions and museums is a part of daily life for Europeans. I am delighted to see Chengdu people enjoy it, too."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1329324/Chengdu_New_East_Exhibition.jpg

 

 

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

At Chengdu Creative Design Week, European Fashion Industry is Expanding Cooperation with Chengdu, One of the Most Fashionable Cities in China CHENGDU, China, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Chengdu can become an international fashion capital like Paris and Milan —— On November 7, 2020, at the The 7th Chengdu Creativity&Design Week held in Chengdu, China, Cheng Yingting, chief operating …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
PolyU scholar receives Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award
Kaspersky Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity ...
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Flow Diverters Market Size Worth $580.5 Million By 2027 | CAGR 12.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Frost & Sullivan Evaluates the Future of Corporate Transactions Reshaped by COVID-19
Eisai presented latest data regarding drug candidate BAN2401 at CTAD 2020
Fintech startup Payer launches beta test program to revolutionize customer registration in B2B ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy