Change of ownership / shares in RIAS
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 09.11.2020, 11:47 | 19 | 0 |
In accordance with the Capital Markets Act section 30, cf. section 38, we can hereby inform that SmallCap Danmark A/S after the sale of shares in RIAS today, owns 45,859 B-shares, corresponding to
19.9% of the share capital and 8.9% of the voting rights in RIAS A/S.
