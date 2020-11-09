 

Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 11:55  |  70   |   |   

Centrica completes the Cornwall Local Energy Market (LEM), the UK's largest trial of energy flexibility, which saw over 200 homes and businesses trading stored renewable electricity

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicles, smart hot water tanks and battery storage are key to unlocking the Government's wind power ambitions, by enabling home and business owners to trade electricity providing balance to the electricity grid, according to a report by Centrica. 

Such inter-trading of electricity is known as flexibility and the energy company has concluded the UK's biggest trial of its potential in over 200 homes and businesses in Cornwall. Over three years, the £16.7 million Cornwall Local Energy Market saw 310MWh of power traded successfully, with greenhouse gas savings of nearly 10,000 tonnes a year as a result.  

In simple terms, flexibility means paying businesses and homes to increase, decrease or shift the times that they use or produce power in response to the needs of the grid. It is essential if the UK is to meet net zero goals and can help balance the peaks and troughs that come with low carbon sources of energy such as solar power and offshore wind.

Centrica has calculated that in order to accommodate the Government's plans to power every home with offshore wind, as much as 25TWh of electricity will need to be traded flexibly every year - that's almost double the annual electricity demand of Wales.  

"Because solar and wind are dependent on the weather, sometimes they produce too much power for the grid to accommodate, and sometimes too little to meet demand," said Jorge Pikunic, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions. "This could lead to assets being switched off, which is expensive and inefficient; and in extreme cases power cuts.

"Flexibility offers an alternative, more cost-effective way of tackling these constraints and gives consumers a real stake in managing the energy system. At a national level, the system is managed using flexible demand, battery storage and flexible generation, however, it is becoming increasingly important to manage network constraints at a local level too.

"The trial in Cornwall has proved that homes and small businesses can play a role, alongside larger industry, in market-based procurement of flexibility - a genuinely new tool in our low-carbon energy system toolbox."

As part of the trial, five megawatts of low carbon technology was installed across more than 100 businesses and a further 100 homes received a combination of solar panels and wall mounted battery storage. The stored capacity of the home battery systems was combined to form a Virtual Power Plant and, when aggregated, was able to trade with the grid operators, completely autonomously. Some businesses saved as much as 35% on energy costs by operating at times more aligned with grid needs.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success Centrica completes the Cornwall Local Energy Market (LEM), the UK's largest trial of energy flexibility, which saw over 200 homes and businesses trading stored renewable electricity LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Electric vehicles, smart hot …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
PolyU scholar receives Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award
Kaspersky Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity ...
Flow Diverters Market Size Worth $580.5 Million By 2027 | CAGR 12.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Frost & Sullivan Evaluates the Future of Corporate Transactions Reshaped by COVID-19
Eisai presented latest data regarding drug candidate BAN2401 at CTAD 2020
Fintech startup Payer launches beta test program to revolutionize customer registration in B2B ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy