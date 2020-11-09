 

NanoString Launches GeoMx DSP Protein Assays for Next Generation Sequencing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 12:00  |  43   |   |   

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the launch of GeoMx DSP Protein Assays for next generation sequencing (NGS) readout, enabling multi-analyte analysis for both nCounter and NGS readout.

The GeoMx DSP Protein Assays for NGS readout available today include greater than 50 targets focused on immuno-oncology applications. These assays will provide GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas users complementary protein content designed for NGS readout. These new protein assays have been tested for multi-plex performance on both formalin-fixed paraffin embedded and fresh frozen tissue.

“The GeoMx Protein Assays for NGS readout have enabled us to easily compare the protein expression levels in our prostate cancer samples to the results obtained with the GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas,” said Peter Nelson, Endowed Chair for Prostate Cancer Research at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. “We were able to use spatially-resolved RNA and protein to accurately classify tumor subtypes, measure tumor heterogeneity and discover new aspects of tumor biology involving the immunological composition of metastases.”

“We’ve seen growing interest in the GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas from researchers that are interested in using next generation sequencing to study spatial biology,” said Chad Brown, senior vice president of sales and marketing of NanoString. “We are excited to introduce multi-analyte assays that provide the spatially resolved analysis of both RNA and proteins.”

GeoMx Protein Assays for NGS readout expand the protein plex capabilities of GeoMx DSP from tens to now hundreds of validated proteins to be analyzed from a single tissue section with spatial resolution. Additionally, these assays leverage existing NGS infrastructure to perform spatially-resolved protein analysis. The currently available content covers applications in immuno-oncology and future content releases are planned to cover immunology and neuroscience. GeoMx DSP protein readout using NGS is immediately available through the company’s Technology Access Program. Researchers interested in accessing NanoString’s Technology Access Program should do so at TAP@nanostring.com.

In addition to the launch of GeoMx Protein Assays for NGS, the company is launching three new 10-plex GeoMx Mouse Immuno-Oncology Protein Assays for readout using the nCounter Analysis System. This brings the total portfolio for GeoMx Protein Assays for nCounter readout to over 300 validated antibodies.

To learn more about NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/products/geomx-digital-spatial-profiler/geo ....

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,800 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

NanoString Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NanoString Launches GeoMx DSP Protein Assays for Next Generation Sequencing NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the launch of GeoMx DSP Protein Assays for next generation sequencing (NGS) readout, enabling …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
NNOX FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
NOXXON Announces That Data Safety Monitoring Board Validates Further NOX-A12 Dose Escalation in ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Arizona Metals Corp Announces That an Independent Metallurgical Review of the Kay Mine Demonstrates ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
NanoString to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
13.10.20
NanoString Technologies Announces Closing of Public Offering of $230.0 Million of Common Stock Including Exercise in Full of Option to Purchase Additional Shares