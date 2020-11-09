Check Point Software Launches Industry’s First Cyber Security Platform with Autonomous Threat Prevention

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has introduced its next-generation unified cyber security platform, Check Point R81. The new platform is the industry’s first to deliver autonomous threat prevention designed for the entire distributed enterprise, enabling IT staff to manage the most complex and dynamic network environments easily and efficiently.

New R81 platform eliminates and automates labor-intensive security administration and management, also reducing policy installation time by up to 90%* across the entire distributed enterprise

Enterprises have accelerated their digital transformation programs and changed IT priorities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has increased their cyber risk exposure and risen the complexity of managing employees remotely. Seventy one percent of security professionals reported an increase in cyber threats since the beginning of the pandemic. Addressing the need for better security and less complexity, demands consolidation and automation of threat prevention technologies, processes, and policies to make protection smarter and more efficient across organizations’ complex, distributed networks.

“Managing IT security today is hard because of more devices, more threats, and more applications spread across the datacenter, network and multiple clouds. To keep up, enterprises need a consistent security policy, unified threat management, and automation to prevent the latest security threats,” said Chris Rodriguez, IDC's Network Security Research Manager. “Check Point’s R81 automated security management platform unifies and simplifies threat management through rapid security policy installation, zero touch gateway software upgrades, security profiles, and AI-based threat prevention.”

Check Point R81 cyber security platform delivers: