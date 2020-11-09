 

PotlatchDeltic Appoints Eric J. Cremers President and Chief Executive Officer and Names Michael J. Covey Executive Chairperson

(NASDAQ: PCH) PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s board of directors today announced that Eric J. Cremers, currently the company’s president and chief operating officer, has been appointed president and chief executive officer of the company, effective January 1, 2021. Michael J. Covey, 62, who joined the company in 2006 as president and chief executive officer, and who has served as chairman and chief executive officer since 2007, will continue in his role as a director, serving as executive chairperson of the board of directors.

Cremers, 57, joined the company in 2007 as vice president and chief financial officer, and has held various executive roles at the company, including serving as the company’s president and chief operating officer since 2013. He was appointed to the board of directors in 2013 and will continue to serve as a director. As chief operating officer, Cremers has had supervisory responsibility over the company’s Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate business operations. As a member of PotlatchDeltic’s leadership team for more than a decade, Cremers has played an integral role in the company’s business operations and strategy. He was instrumental in leading the company’s spin-off of Clearwater Paper Co. in 2008 and executing the company’s merger with Deltic Timber Corporation in 2018, creating a leading domestic timberland owner and top-tier wood products manufacturer. Cremers also serves as second vice-chairman of the American Wood Council board of directors, and as a director on the Softwood Lumber Board.

“I am confident the succession plan announced today provides for continuity of leadership that will continue to build on PotlatchDeltic’s successes,” said Mr. Covey. “I believe the board has made an outstanding choice in the selection of Eric as CEO. During his fourteen years in leadership positions at PotlatchDeltic, Eric has developed a sound understanding of our industry necessary to ensure the future success of PotlatchDeltic. His deep experience in finance, investor relations, and strategic operations will serve him well. I look forward to continuing to work with Eric and the board to support our customers and employees and deliver value for our shareholders.”

