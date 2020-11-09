Organigram Launches Trailblazer Kushmas Stix and Edison Bytes Gingerbread Truffles -- Two New Limited-Edition Holiday Offerings

Both Trailblazer Kushmas Stix and the Edison Bytes Gingerbread Truffles are expected to be available in retail stores of select provinces within the week in time for holiday gift giving.

As winter and the holidays draw nearer, Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of the Company’s limited-edition spirit-of-the-season offerings, Trailblazer Kushmas Stix and Edison Bytes Gingerbread Truffles.

“The holidays offer our Organigram team an opportunity to showcase the creativity and commitment to exceptional customer experiences that drive our product development,” says Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. “We are proud to offer high-quality products and trusted brands, in thoughtfully ‘giftable’ formats and price points, that can be shared as part of seasonal celebrations.”

New Trailblazer Kushmas Stix

Organigram’s Trailblazer Kushmas Stix feature a blend of Mendocino Purple Kush, Blueberry Kush, and Critical Kush cultivars selected to evoke holiday-time rituals such as winter walks and warm mulled cider.

Available in an affordable 0.5 g pre-roll and packing a festive punch of pine, sweetness and spice, Kushmas Stix are designed to function as an easy-to-give stocking stuffer for adults.

New Edison Bytes Gingerbread Truffles

Edison’s expert team of chocolatiers are proud to offer Canadian cannabis consumers and holiday shoppers delicately spicy gingerbread flavours mingled with Edison Bytes’ signature rich milk chocolate – a holiday treat to indulge in and share.

The gingerbread-flavoured truffles are available in a two-per-pack format, with each truffle containing 5 mg THC for a total of 10 mg total in the box.

In addition to this limited time offering, Edison Bytes truffles are available in both milk and dark chocolate formulations. These products are available as single chocolates containing 10 mg of THC each or sets of two truffles containing 5 mg each.

The Company’s chocolate portfolio also features Trailblazer Snax, a premium-quality, value-priced, cannabis-infused chocolate bar. Available in both mint and mocha flavours, the 42g bar contains 10 mg of THC.

