 

GBT Tokenize Develops New Radio System for qTerm Device

Targeting the Creation of a Private, Secured MESH Network

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that GBT Tokenize (“GBT/Tokenize”) commenced a new radio system development for its qTerm device.

The new radio system is aimed to enable qTerm as a private, secured, MESH radio communication network. GBT/Tokenize has developed the technology for a radio based network that can be used for IoT and mobile devices. A successful MESH network system was tested in 2019.

This new radio system will be implemented as communication circuits to enable direct communication between qTerm devices outside the BLE (Low Energy Bluetooth) radio system. The system is planned to communicate using its own radio channel, creating a MESH network between qTerm devices and will work within its own, private, secured communication protocol.

GBT/Tokenize is now checking the best radio frequencies to be used starting at 0.1hz up to 20Mhz range. The new circuit is planned to sweep frequencies within a designated range, in order to enhance data security and signal reliability. In addition, the signals are planned to be encrypted and working in 2-way handshake protocol. The radio system will be miniaturized in order to fit within qTerm device size. Another crucial aspect is to operate in low power consumption to maintain long battery life. The system is planned to “sleep” most of the time, wakeup according to an advanced algorithm, transmit its signals and go back to “sleep”. The development will focus on efficient range, high security and low power consumption. GBT is planning to integrate this new radio system within its qTerm during 2021, enabling additional, future features for the user's benefits.

"We have extensive experience, developing innovative radio technologies and we used them for tracking and IoT/Mobile concepts. We decided to test implementation of this radio platform within qTerm device to create another layer of advanced communication and offer future, additional features" stated Danny Rittman, GBT CTO. "We are now checking efficient frequencies for device communication, facing the challenge of low power consumption and long range. Another challenge will be the miniaturization of this radio system in order to fit within our qTerm device size. Since the system is planned to work with and without GPS, we believe it can save lives by bypassing the BLE system, transmitting, radio based emergency alert and location information. We already built an alpha version device to assess radio frequencies regarding power and range. The design is planned to continue throughout 2021." 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:
Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO
GBT Technologies Inc.
Media: press@gopherprotocol.com


