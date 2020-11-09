 

Huize Holding Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19, 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Huize Holding Limited Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
   
Conference ID: #3687648
   
Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3687648

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 27, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
Mainland China Toll Free: 400-632-2162
United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-963-117

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at ir.huize.com.

About Huize Holding Limited
Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience. According to the Oliver Wyman Report, Huize was the largest independent online long-term life and health insurance product and service platform in China as measured by gross written premiums, or GWP facilitated in 2018.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Harriet Hu
Investor Relations Manager
+852 3180 9207
investor@huize.com

Media Relations
mediacenter@huize.com


