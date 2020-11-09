RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.11.2020, 12:15 | 30 | 0 | 0 09.11.2020, 12:15 | RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-11-09 Auction date: 2020-11-09 Payment date: 2020-11-09 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-02-08 Term: 13 weeks Offered volume: Unlimited Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion Number of bids 0 Allotment: SEK 0 billion Interest rate: Repo rate

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-11-09 Auction date: 2020-11-09 Payment date: 2020-11-09 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-05-10 Term: 26 weeks Offered volume: Unlimited Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion Number of bids 0 Allotment: SEK 0 billion Interest rate:

Repo rate



