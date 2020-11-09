 

Aura Comments on the Pricing of the Secondary Public Offering of BDRs and on the Secondary Offering of Shares

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (the “Company” or “Aura”) today announces that, further to its press releases dated August 26, 2020, October 9, 2020 and October 29, 2020, the announcement of commencement (anúncio de início) has been released in connection with the secondary public offering of Brazilian depositary receipts (certificados de depósito de ações, or “BDRs”), issued by Itaú Unibanco S.A., as depositary, each BDR representing one share in the capital of the Company (each share of the Company, a “Share”), by Arias Resource Capital Fund L.P., Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. and Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. (collectively, the “ARC Funds”) and LF Ruffer Investment Funds – LF Ruffer Gold Fund (“Ruffer”), each as a selling shareholder and offeror (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”), pursuant to Brazilian Law No. 6,385, dated December 7, 1976, as amended, Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or the “CVM”) Instruction No. 332, dated April 4, 2000, as amended, CVM Instruction No. 400, dated December 29, 2003 (“CVM Instruction 400”), as amended, the ANBIMA Code of Regulation and Best Practices for Structuring, Coordination and Distribution of Public Offers for Securities and Public Offers for the Acquisition of Securities (Código ANBIMA de Regulação e Melhores Práticas para Estruturação, Coordenação e Distribuição de Ofertas Públicas de Valores Mobiliários e Ofertas Públicas de Aquisição de Valores Mobiliários) and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions (the “Secondary Offering”), with XP Investimentos Corretora de Câmbio, Titulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. as underwriter (the “Underwriter”), to the effect that the Secondary Offering has been priced and registered by the CVM.

The price per BDR in the Secondary Offering is R$48.50 (the Price per BDR). The Price per BDR is not indicative of the trading price of the BDRs that will prevail after the completion of the Secondary Offering.

The Secondary Offering consists of 1,800,000 Shares (corresponding to approximately 2.50% of the total outstanding Shares on the date hereof) by the Selling Shareholders, exclusively in the form of BDRs, of which an aggregate of 400,000 BDRs are offered, severally, by the ARC Funds and 1,400,000 BDRs are offered by Ruffer. There was no increase in the number BDRs by way of additional BDRs that could be allocated pursuant to article 14, paragraph 2, of CVM Instruction 400. In the context of the Secondary Offering, the Shares owned by the Selling Shareholders were simultaneously offered in the secondary market in Canada, intermediated by a registered dealer in Canada (the “International Underwriter”), pursuant to an agreement entered into between the International Underwriter and the Underwriter (the “International Offering”). Within the scope of the International Offering, Shares were offered as freely tradeable shares in the secondary market by the Selling Shareholders. No Shares were placed in the secondary market in Canada in the context of the International Offering.

