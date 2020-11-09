Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes

WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short

(the “Affected Securities”)

Further to the announcements made by the Issuer on 9 October 2020 and 23 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that Consolidations have now taken place with the Effective Date being the open of business on 9 November 2020.

The Specified Number (the number of Affected Securities of the relevant class that were consolidated into one security of that class pursuant to the Consolidations) was as set out below.

The payments in respect of redemptions of any fractions arising out of the Consolidations are expected to be made by Monday 23 November 2020 based on the Price per ETP Security at the Valuation Time in respect of each Affected Security on Friday 6 November 2020 set out below:

Class LSE exchange code Specified Number Price per ETP Security on 6 November 2020 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged VIXL 52783 US$0.0029451 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged 3NGL 50680 US$0.0026814 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short QQQS 609 US$0.1420969 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 3BRS 570 US$0.4224966

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Previous and Current Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of the Affected Securities” sets out the previous and current ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Consolidated Securities of each class which have become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.

The Consolidations have been implemented pursuant to a Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class of Affected Securities dated 7 November 2020 made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.

Annex 1

CURRENT AND PREVIOUS SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES