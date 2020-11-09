 

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 12:16  |  25   |   |   

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
9 November 2020                                              

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
(the “Issuer”)
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
(the “Affected Securities”)

Further to the announcements made by the Issuer on 9 October 2020 and 23 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that Consolidations have now taken place with the Effective Date being the open of business on 9 November 2020.

The Specified Number (the number of Affected Securities of the relevant class that were consolidated into one security of that class pursuant to the Consolidations) was as set out below.

The payments in respect of redemptions of any fractions arising out of the Consolidations are expected to be made by Monday 23 November 2020 based on the Price per ETP Security at the Valuation Time in respect of each Affected Security on Friday 6 November 2020 set out below:

Class LSE exchange code Specified Number Price per ETP Security on 6 November 2020
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged VIXL 52783 US$0.0029451
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged 3NGL 50680 US$0.0026814
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short QQQS 609 US$0.1420969
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 3BRS 570 US$0.4224966

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Previous and Current Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of the Affected Securities” sets out the previous and current ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Consolidated Securities of each class which have become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.

The Consolidations have been implemented pursuant to a Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class of Affected Securities dated 7 November 2020 made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com


Annex 1

CURRENT AND PREVIOUS SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Class Exchange Exchange Ticker Previous  ISIN Previous SEDOL Previous WKN Current  ISIN Current SEDOL Current WKN
 

 

WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged 		London Stock Exchange VIXL IE00BYTYHQ58 BYY8LN7 A2BCZ0 IE00BLRPRH06 BKSB1Y5 A3GL7G
London Stock Exchange VILX IE00BYTYHQ58 BYY8QD2 A2BCZ0 IE00BLRPRH06 BKSB297 A3GL7G
Borsa Italiana VIXL IE00BYTYHQ58 BYV7N31 A2BCZ0 IE00BLRPRH06 BKSB231 A3GL7G
Xetra VIXL No change No change No change DE000A2BGQ13 BYY8QQ5 A2BGQ1
 

 

 

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged 		London Stock Exchange 3NGL IE00B8VC8061 B8VC806 A1VBKN IE00BLRPRG98 BKSB1X4 A3GL7C
London Stock Exchange 3LNG IE00B8VC8061 B91ZSM4 A1VBKN IE00BLRPRG98 BKSB286 A3GL7C
Borsa Italiana 3NGL IE00B8VC8061 BD3CT84 A1VBKN IE00BLRPRG98 BKSB220 A3GL7C
Xetra NGXL No change No change No change DE000A133ZU4 BSJCND6 A133ZU
 

 

 

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short 		London Stock Exchange QQQS IE00B8VZVH32 B8VZVH3 A1VBKJ IE00BLRPRJ20 BKSB1Z6 A3GL7D
London Stock Exchange LQQS IE00B8VZVH32 B8116S7 A1VBKJ IE00BLRPRJ20 BNHR4L3 A3GL7D
Borsa Italiana QQQS IE00B8VZVH32 BD3CSX2 A1VBKJ IE00BLRPRJ20 BKSB242 A3GL7D
Xetra 3QSS No change No change No change DE000A133ZR0 BSJCNB4 A133ZR
 

 

 

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 		London Stock Exchange 3BRS IE00BYTYHR65 BDB6P24 A2AU3Y IE00BLRPRK35 BKSB208 A3GL7F
London Stock Exchange 3BSR IE00BYTYHR65 BYY8QC1 A2AU3Y IE00BLRPRK35 BKSB2B9 A3GL7F
Borsa Italiana 3BRS IE00BYTYHR65 BYV7N64 A2AU3Y IE00BLRPRK35 BKSB253 A3GL7F
Xetra 3BFS No change No change No change DE000A2BGQ05 BYY8QP4 A2AU3Y

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PLC jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLCLEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU239 November 2020                                               WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company(the “Issuer”)Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces 10% Strategic Equity Investment in A Mobile Virtual Network ...
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
NXP Tackles Cost and Complexity of Automotive Software Development with New S32K3 MCUs
AC Immune and WuXi Biologics Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AC Immune’s ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:18 Uhr
Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes: WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged
03.11.20
Transition to ICSD Settlement Model
30.10.20
WISDOMTREE EMERGING MARKETS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS
29.10.20
PROPOSALS FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF AN OVERNIGHT RESTRIKE MECHANIC, A DISCRETIONARY INDEX CHANGE MECHANIC AND A NEAR ZERO PRICE MECHANIC IN RESPECT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
29.10.20
Wisdomtree S&p 500 Vix Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities
23.10.20
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
23.10.20
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
16.10.20
Proposals for the Introduction of an Overnight Restrike Mechanic, a Discretionary Index Change Mechanic and a Near Zero Price Mechanic
15.10.20
Wisdomtree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities Meeting of the Etp Securityholders