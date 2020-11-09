 

F5 Networks Previews Upcoming Analyst and Investor Meeting and Status of Strategic Transformation

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced a preview of the Company’s upcoming analyst and investor meeting scheduled for November 18, where the Company will provide a strategic overview and updated financial targets. The Company is making information available ahead of the scheduled meeting to enable a more informed and in-depth review of its accelerating transformation strategy. F5 had originally planned its Analyst and Investor Meeting for March 2020 but postponed the event at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the leading multi-cloud application security and delivery provider, F5 is uniquely positioned to pioneer the era of Adaptive Applications and drive significant new growth through its best-in-class application security, delivery, and analytics platform. With a software transformation well ahead of schedule, and a growing recurring revenue base, the company expects to deliver attractive shareholder returns, including a commitment to double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth.

The event will feature presentations from President and Chief Executive Officer, François Locoh-Donou, Chief Financial Officer, Frank Pelzer, and leaders from F5’s portfolio and go-to-market teams, outlining F5’s compelling market opportunity and its mission to solve its customers’ most important application challenges. Mr. Locoh-Donou’s presentation is available for preview under Coming Events in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Mr. Locoh-Donou commented, “We have transformed F5 at an unprecedented pace, exceeding our original expectations on total revenue, software growth, software mix, and subscription mix performance. As the only true multi-cloud player serving both traditional and modern applications, we are in a position to pioneer the next phase of application performance innovation in a high growth total addressable market of more than $28 billion in 2023.”

Mr. Locoh-Donou continued, “As shown in our recent results, we have reached an inflection point in our transformation story where operating margins are poised to expand and revenue will accelerate, leading to sustainable double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth. With this momentum, we now fully expect to grow revenue faster than non-GAAP operating expenses. Moreover, the success of our transformation and resiliency of our business through the pandemic thus far has affirmed a confidence in our position to accelerate our return of capital to shareholders.”

