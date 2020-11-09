 

ProMIS Neurosciences offers comments on recent FDA Advisory Committee meeting on aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 12:30  |  81   |   |   

FDA Office of Neuroscience argues for approval; non-binding recommendation from the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee is negative

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today commented on the November 6th FDA Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee meeting and its review of Biogen’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

The key BLA components reviewed at the advisory committee meeting consisted of three clinical trials: two pivotal phase 3 trials of similar design (Study 301, 302) and one phase 1b trial (Study 103). Both Biogen and FDA acknowledged Study 301 (ENGAGE) was negative and could not contribute to the evidence for aducanumab’s effectiveness. Demonstration of effectiveness for licensing generally requires two adequate and well-controlled clinical trials that are positive. However, under certain circumstances and consistent with the 1997 FDA Modernization Act, FDA can conclude that one adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation plus confirmatory evidence is sufficient to establish effectiveness. Whether Study 302 (EMERGE) provided adequate evidence as a single study – a position strongly expressed by the FDA Office of Neuroscience – represented the key issue debated by the Advisory Committee.

Dr. Billy Dunn, Director of the Office of Neuroscience, who convened the Advisory Committee and ultimately has the authority to approve the BLA, gave the FDA presentation; he summarized the Study 302 results, stating they were “compelling”, “exceptionally persuasive”, and represented a “homerun”. However, the written review by Dr. Tristan Massie, Office of Biostatistics, embedded in the FDA briefing documents for the Advisory Committee, addressed some Study 302 inconsistencies and argued against a conclusion of substantial evidence because of the conflicting results of the two phase 3 studies.   FDA and Biogen conducted a number of subgroup analyses to explore why Study 301 and Study 302 were divergent in their results, but none of them provided a definitive answer and the committee members decided it was not possible to conclude aducanumab was effective for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Seite 1 von 3
ProMIS Neurosciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProMIS Neurosciences offers comments on recent FDA Advisory Committee meeting on aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease FDA Office of Neuroscience argues for approval; non-binding recommendation from the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee is negativeTORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
NXP Tackles Cost and Complexity of Automotive Software Development with New S32K3 MCUs
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
ProMIS Neurosciences Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
30.10.20
ProMIS Neurosciences’ Dr. Neil Cashman CSO, to Speak at 2020 ALS ONE Research Symposium
29.10.20
ProMIS Neurosciences adds Dr. David Wishart to its Scientific Advisory Board
23.10.20
ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Up to $3 Million Private Placement Offering of Special Warrants
21.10.20
ProMIS Neurosciences Offers its Perspective on the Likelihood of Regulatory Approval of Aducanumab
13.10.20
ProMIS Neurosciences’ Neil Cashman to Speak at Protein Misfolding Drug Discovery Conference