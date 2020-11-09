 

Clear Blue Technologies’ Off-Grid Lighting Illuminates Rural Intersections in North Dakota

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 12:30  |  50   |   |   

State-wide initiative to reduce traffic accidents through clean tech Smart Off-Grid lighting

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid company, has completed four additional phases to bring the total to 7 phases of regional installations of its Illumient cleantech Smart Off-Grid lighting at rural intersections in North Dakota for the Department of Transport (DOT). As part of an initiative to reduce traffic accidents in the state, Clear Blue expects to have all lighting systems up and running by the end of 2020, illuminating over 100 rural intersections.

In 2018, North Dakota’s DOT issued the Vision Zero Plan, focused on reducing motor vehicle crash fatalities on state and local roadways by 2025. A vital component in reducing traffic accidents was bringing lighting solutions to rural intersections across the state, however, these rural intersections were too far from some districts' electrical grid infrastructure.

“Traffic accidents on dark rural roads and highways are a hazard for many, but local governments and townships struggle to find the funding to install expensive grid-connected lighting,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO, Clear Blue. “Our off-grid lighting gets rid of the fixed wires, which more than halves installation costs. But the biggest advantage is that it connects these off-grid lights to cloud management software, so you can manage the power remotely. It makes a huge difference to a township’s costs if you don’t have to send an engineer out to check a broken light in a remote area but can test and even fix it from your cellphone.”

In implementing its Vision Zero Plan, North Dakota DOT instituted policies to govern how districts can light areas that fall within the criteria, requiring a reliable, cost-effective and innovative off-grid solution. The State and its counties also needed a comprehensive supplier that could handle a large-scale roll-out of technology implementation.

Clear Blue Technologies’ Smart Off-Grid Illumient lighting solution was employed to provide the Smart Off-Grid solar power for these rural lights. Its cloud management system ensured the brightest light and remote power monitoring and management, so the townships and districts could monitor and manage the power effectively through Clear Blue’s Illumience digital platform. The Illumient lighting systems were installed on existing wooden poles, and included Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid Power Pack, which consists of a solar panel, smart controller and battery with built-in wireless communications.

Added Tuerk: “Our Illumient off-grid lighting solution was easy to install and manage, so counties could quickly get systems up and running regardless of whether their teams had any previous experience with Smart Off-Grid or not. These systems will greatly reduce the risk of traffic accidents at rural intersections, especially at night or in adverse weather conditions.”

The total sale value for this multi-phase project was approximately $650,000 CAD and it generates approximately $100,000 per year of recurring revenue as part of Clear Blue’s Energy as a Service offering.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:
investors@clearbluetechnologies.com
http://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Miriam Tuerk
CoFounder & CEO
Miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com
+1-416-433-3952

Press Contact
Becky Nye
Director
Montieth & Company
12 E 49th St., New York, NY 10017
bnye@montiethco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee6deee3-32fa-469a ...


Clear Blue Technologies International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clear Blue Technologies’ Off-Grid Lighting Illuminates Rural Intersections in North Dakota State-wide initiative to reduce traffic accidents through clean tech Smart Off-Grid lightingTORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid company, has completed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
NXP Tackles Cost and Complexity of Automotive Software Development with New S32K3 MCUs
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Clear Blue Technologies and NuRAN Wireless Win Contract to Power Rural Telecom for Orange in Cameroon
22.10.20
Clear Blue Technologies Helps Solve Grid Infrastructure Issues in Fifth Project with the City of Toronto for Smart Off-Grid Solar Lighting

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:20 Uhr
111
Clear Bluechip auf dem Weg nach oben.....