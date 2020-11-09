ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that Jacob Chacko, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in November:



– Participating in a virtual fireside chat on November 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. PT; and SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day – Hosting virtual investor meetings on November 19, 2020