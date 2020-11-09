 

Liberty Media Corporation Proposes Private Offering of Exchangeable Senior Debentures

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 12:39  |  88   |   |   

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”) (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) announced today that it intends to offer $600 million aggregate original principal amount of exchangeable senior debentures (the “Debentures”) exchangeable for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation”) common stock in a private offering (or up to $690 million aggregate original principal amount of Debentures if the initial purchasers for the offering exercise their option to purchase additional Debentures in full). The Debentures will be exchangeable at the option of holders during specified periods. The Debentures, as well as the associated cash proceeds, will be attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM tracking stock group.

Upon an exchange of Debentures, Liberty, at its option, may deliver shares of Live Nation common stock or the value thereof in cash (or any combination of shares of Live Nation common stock and cash).

Liberty expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the future repayment of indebtedness, including Liberty’s 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048, and the settlement of the call spread between the Formula One Group and the Liberty SiriusXM Group related to 34.8 million shares of Liberty’s Live Nation common stock.

The offering of the Debentures will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Debentures will be offered by means of an offering memorandum solely to “Qualified Institutional Buyers” pursuant to, and as that term is defined in, Rule 144A of the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Debentures nor shall there be any sale of Debentures in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the intended launch of a private offering of Debentures and the use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Liberty expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Liberty’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Liberty, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for risks and uncertainties related to Liberty’s business which may affect the statements made in this press release.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporation’s interest in SiriusXM and Live Nation. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA, BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporation’s subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC, whose principal business is the Atlanta Braves. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation’s businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary, Formula 1, and a minority equity investment in AT&T Inc.

