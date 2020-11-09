 

KVÆRNER ASA UPDATE ON THE CONTEMPLATED MERGER WITH AKER SOLUTIONS ASA

09.11.2020   

CORRETION: Specification in approval date for merger.

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Reference is made to the previous stock exchange announcements made by Kværner ASA ("Kvaerner") regarding the contemplated merger with Aker Solutions ASA ("Aker Solutions") as further set out in the merger plan dated 17 July 2020 (the "Merger"). The Merger contemplates that Aker Solutions will absorb all the assets, rights and obligations of Kvaerner and that Kvaerner is dissolved.

Kvaerner has today received the necessary approvals from governmental bodies. As a result, all conditions for completion of the Merger have been met. The creditor notification period for the Merger will expire on 9 November, in accordance with section 13-17 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act, following which the Merger is expected to be completed, subject to final board approval by each of the boards of Kvaerner and Aker Solutions.

Eligible shareholders in Kvaerner will receive 0.8183 Consideration Share for each share in Kvaerner they own as at the expiry of the date of registration of the completion of the Merger with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "Effective Date"), which is expected to occur on or about 10 November 2020, as such shareholders appear in the shareholders register of Aker Solutions with the Norwegian Central Securities Depositary (the "VPS") as at the expiry of the second trading day thereafter (the "Record Date"), which is expected to be on or about 12 November 2020.

Tentative key dates and information for the completion of the Merger is as follows:

Last day of trading in Kvaerner shares on Oslo Børs:  10 November 2020

Effective Date (merger completed):                                             10 November 2020

First day of trading in combined company shares:  11 November 2020

Record Date for delivery of Consideration Shares:  12 November 2020

