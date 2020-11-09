 

Bithumb Global's Efforts to Support Binance Smart Chain Start

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges has combined the hottest thing in the blockchain sector – Decentralized Finance (DeFi) with centralized finance, through their Binance smart chain platform.

Bithumb Global holds the special honor of being one of the first exchanges to support the Smart Chain with the projects within its ecosystem. And Bithumb Global is determined to make the most of this collaboration in the days to come.

Binance Smart Chain
Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world today, in terms of volume of spot trade, traffic and many other such parameters. The company is widely known within the crypto community for many innovative solutions. The world renowned crypto exchange has also made the news for their initiative of raising a charitable fund to support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the exchange is well known for its advocacy of decentralized technologies of different kinds. However, their new technology has outdone it all.

The platform was formally launched by the company on 1st September. The Smart Chain is designed to run parallel to the Binance Chain. The chain not only allows the creation of new smart tokens on the platform, but will also enable new staking mechanisms for the Binance token - a proof of stake authority mechanism.

A Few Striking Features
As the name suggests, the most promising feature of the Binance Smart Chain is the smart contract support feature. This will allow creation of smart tokens on the platform, as well as increase the utility of the Binance Chain and the Binance token.

Apart from this, the platform also supports cross-chain operability for increased utility. This will allow DeFi projects to interact and increase the volume of transactions and make transactions much more far ranging. This is in response to the fact that most Decentralised Finance platforms have much value as asset classes, but lack flexibility and utility, compared to the centralized financial institutions outside the crypto sector.

Decentralized Financial platforms on the Binance Smart Chain will also be able to take the advantage of the Bianance Decentralized Exchange, which will give them greater liquidity and a greater market access. The Binance Decentralized Exchange platform also allows for more decentralized governance of the platform through Smart Contracts, making it a perfect choice for the listing of new age DeFi projects.

