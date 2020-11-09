Reata Announces Positive Results From Year 2 of the Pivotal Phase 3 CARDINAL Study of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients with Alport Syndrome

BARDOXOLONE’S LARGEST TREATMENT EFFECT WAS OBSERVED IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RETA) (“Reata” or the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Phase 3 CARDINAL study of bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) in patients with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) caused by Alport syndrome met its primary and key secondary endpoints at the end of Year 2. At Week 100, in the intent-to-treat (“ITT”) population, which included estimated glomerular filtration rate (“eGFR”) values for patients who either remained on or discontinued study drug, patients treated with bardoxolone had a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo in mean change from baseline in eGFR of 7.7 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p=0.0005). In the modified ITT (“mITT”) analysis, which assessed the effect of receiving treatment by excluding values after patients discontinued treatment, patients treated with bardoxolone had a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo in mean change from baseline in eGFR at Week 100 of 11.3 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p<0.0001). At Week 104 (four weeks after last dose in second year of treatment), patients in the ITT population treated with bardoxolone had a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo in mean change from baseline in eGFR of 4.3 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p=0.023). Bardoxolone treatment was generally reported to be well-tolerated. In the long-term extension study (“EAGLE”), for the 14 patients who completed three years of treatment, bardoxolone treatment resulted in a mean increase from baseline in eGFR of 11.0 mL/min/1.73 m2. Based on these positive results and following a recently completed pre-NDA meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), we plan to proceed with the submission of an NDA for full marketing approval in the United States in the first quarter of 2021. We also plan to pursue marketing approval outside of the United States and work has commenced on preparations to file for marketing approval in Europe.