Lindsay Corporation to Discuss Key Innovation Strategies at Virtual Investor Event

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced that it will host a Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST.

Executive leadership will highlight Lindsay’s strategic growth priorities, including its leading technology innovations addressing global megatrends across its irrigation and infrastructure solutions. A live video webcast and presentation slides will be accessible on the investor relations page of the Company’s website, www.lindsay.com/usca/en/investor-relations/. An archive of management presentations will be available shortly following the live event.