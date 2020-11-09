Ra Medical Systems Hosts Summit with Vascular Physicians to Monitor Progress on Next-Generation DABRA Catheter Design

“Convening this DABRA Summit with leaders in the field of vascular surgery, interventional radiology and interventional cardiology demonstrates our progress in engineering the next-generation DABRA catheter. This hands-on workshop will allow us to incorporate input on the usability and performance features we are building into our next-generation DABRA catheters,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO. “We are highly focused on providing an enhanced product that exceeds their expectations.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED), a medical device company focused on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces a one-day DABRA Summit, during which participants will have the opportunity to provide input on the design features and enhancements for the Company’s next-generation DABRA catheters. Principal investigators and study coordinators from Ra Medical’s DABRA pivotal atherectomy clinical trial will also meet to share with one another insights on best practices.

“We also will be meeting with the clinical investigators for the atherectomy trial. With patient enrollment now open in five clinical sites, we will use this forum to share best practices in driving successful enrollment, patient outcomes and subject retention,” he added. “Making improvements and enhancements to our DABRA catheter along with advancing the atherectomy trial are our top priorities, and these meetings are expected to provide critical information to support our success.”

DABRA is Ra Medical’s excimer laser system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.