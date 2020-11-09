 

Bonanza Creek Energy Adopts Tax Benefits Preservation Plan Designed to Protect the Availability of Its Tax Benefits

DENVER, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (“Bonanza Creek” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has adopted a Tax Benefits Preservation Plan (the “Plan”) designed to protect the availability of the Company’s existing net operating loss carryforwards (“NOLs”) and other tax attributes (collectively, the “Tax Benefits”), which can potentially be utilized in certain circumstances to reduce the Company’s future income tax obligations.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had estimated U.S. federal NOLs of approximately $582.8 million. Due to a prior Section 382 ownership change, $290.9 million of U.S. federal NOLs are currently subject to a Section 382 limitation and $291.9 million of U.S. federal NOLs are unrestricted. The Company expects its Tax Benefits to increase during 2020. The Company’s ability to use its Tax Benefits would be substantially limited if it were to experience an “ownership change,” as defined under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code (the “Tax Code”). In general, a corporation would experience an ownership change if the percentage of the corporation’s stock owned by one or more “5% shareholders,” as defined under Section 382 of the Tax Code, increases by more than 50 percentage points over their lowest ownership percentage within a rolling three-year period. The Plan reduces the likelihood that changes in the Company’s investor base would limit the Company’s future use of its Tax Benefits, which would significantly impair the value of such Tax Benefits.

The Plan is similar to plans adopted by other publicly held companies with significant NOLs or other substantial Tax Benefits and has a limited duration of three years. The Plan is not designed to prevent any action that the Board determines to be in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders.

To implement the Plan, the Board declared a dividend of one preferred share purchase right (a “Right”) for each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The distribution of the Rights should not be taxable to the Company’s stockholders. The Rights will trade with the Company’s common stock and will expire at the close of business on November 9, 2023. The Board will consider an earlier termination of the Plan under certain conditions as described in the Plan. The Rights will be exercisable if a person or group of persons acquires 4.95% or more of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The Rights will also be exercisable if a person or group of persons that already owns 4.95% or more of the Company’s common stock acquires an additional share. If the Rights become exercisable, all holders of Rights, other than the person or group of persons triggering the Rights, will be entitled to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock at a 50% discount. Rights held by the person or group of persons triggering the Rights will become void and will not be exercisable.

