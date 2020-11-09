 

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 12:50  |  33   |   |   

Bagsværd, Denmark, 9 November 2020 – On 3 November 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.

Under the programme initiated 3 November 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.7 billion in the period from 4 November 2020 to 1 February 2021.

Since the announcement of the programme, the following transactions have been made:

  Number of
B shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value, DKK
4 November 2020 110,000 435.07 47,857,532
5 November 2020 110,000 449.10 49,401,317
6 November 2020 110,000 452.09 49,729,445
Accumulated under the programme 330,000   146,988,294

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 33,866,869 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 6 November 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 33,915,522 B shares at an average share price of DKK 424.89 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 14,410,417,764.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:    
Anne Margrethe Hauge +45 4442 3450 amhg@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 240 9429 kiau@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg (US) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 69 / 2020

Attachment


Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme Bagsværd, Denmark, 9 November 2020 – On 3 November 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
NXP Tackles Cost and Complexity of Automotive Software Development with New S32K3 MCUs
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:27 Uhr
MORGAN STANLEY stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Underweight'
06.11.20
Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 4 and 5 November 2020
06.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Novo Nordisk auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 480 Kronen
06.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Overweight'
06.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman lässt Novo Nordisk auf 'Conviction Buy List'
06.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Buy'
06.11.20
Insulin-Hersteller Novo Nordisk will US-Partner Emisphere schlucken
06.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Buy'
05.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Overweight'
05.11.20
Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 4 November 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
968
Die ewig steigende Aktie