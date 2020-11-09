 

Silvercorp Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

09.11.2020, 12:55  |  80   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) announced today it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in each province of Canada, except for the Province of Quebec, and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). When made final or effective, the prospectus and registration statement will allow the Company to offer up to US$200 million of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts or any combination thereof (“Securities”) during the 25 month period that the shelf prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement.

Silvercorp has filed the shelf prospectus and corresponding registration statement in order to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward but has no immediate plans to offer or issue any Securities at this time.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus may also be obtained on request without charge from the Secretary of the Company at its head office at 1750 - 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3X1.

Neither the shelf prospectus filed with Canadian securities regulator or the shelf registration statement filed with the SEC has been made final or effective. The Securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the prospectus and the registration statement becoming final or effective.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale, of the Securities in any province, state, or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration of such Securities under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company’s goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees’ wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

