Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Late-Breaking Phase 2 Data Demonstrating the Safety and Efficacy of Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis

These results (Abstract #L03) will be presented today as part of the Late-Breaking Posters Session from 9:00-11:00 a.m. EST at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2020.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced results from an ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) 6 mg or 12 mg once daily, compared with placebo in adults with active psoriatic arthritis. The study met the primary endpoint of at least a 20 percent improvement in signs and symptoms of disease (ACR 20) at Week 16. Patients treated with deucravacitinib 6 mg (n=70) or 12 mg (n=67) demonstrated significantly greater ACR 20 responses versus placebo (n=66) at Week 16 (52.9% and 62.7% versus 31.8%, respectively) (p=0.0134 and p=0.0004, respectively). Treatment with deucravacitinib also led to significant improvements on key secondary endpoints relevant for patients, including improvement from baseline in the Health Assessment Questionnaire-Disability Index (HAQ-DI) and change from baseline in the Physical Component Summary (PCS) Score of the Short Form Health Survey-36 Item (SF-36) Questionnaire.

“The positive data from this Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of deucravacitinib support the ongoing evaluation of this novel oral therapy for people living with the debilitating effects of psoriatic arthritis,” said lead study investigator, Philip Mease, M.D., director of rheumatology research at Swedish Medical Center/Providence St. Joseph Health and clinical professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle. "Many patients with psoriatic arthritis are not adequately treated, reinforcing the need for safe and effective oral treatment options that may help control the range of symptoms experienced as a result of this disease."

At Week 16, all key secondary endpoints were achieved, with significant improvements observed in additional secondary endpoints evaluated in the trial. Findings include:

Improvement from baseline in the HAQ-DI for deucravacitinib 6 mg and 12 mg (-0.37, -0.39) compared to placebo (-0.11) (p=0.002 and p=0.0008, respectively).

Change from baseline in the PCS Score of the SF-36 Questionnaire at Week 16, which was 5.6 and 5.8 for deucravacitinib 6 mg and 12 mg, respectively, versus 2.3 for placebo (p=0.0062 and p=0.0042, respectively).

Significantly greater improvements in ACR 50 response for patients treated with deucravacitinib 6 mg or 12 mg (24.3% and 32.8%, respectively) compared to placebo (10.6%) (p=0.0326 and p=0.0016, respectively).

Additionally, a significantly greater proportion of patients treated with deucravacitinib 6 mg or 12 mg achieved the following secondary endpoints compared to placebo: HAQ-DI response, defined as achievement of HAQ-DI minimal clinically important difference 0.35 (p=0.0019 and p=0.0015, respectively). Enthesitis resolution (enthesitis occurs when the connective tissue between tendons or ligaments and bone becomes inflamed; measured by the Leeds Index) (p=0.0138 and p=0.0393, respectively). Minimal disease activity (defined as meeting key disease criteria related to joints, skin lesions, pain, global disease activity and health assessment questionnaire scores) (p=0.0119 and p=0.0068, respectively).



In this trial, deucravacitinib was well-tolerated and the safety profile was similar to that observed in the previously reported Phase 2 psoriasis trial. In the study, there were no serious adverse events reported in deucravacitinib-treated patients. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events for patients who received deucravacitinib 6 mg or 12 mg versus placebo, respectively, were nasopharyngitis (5.7%, 17.9%, 7.6%), rash (4.3%, 6.0%, 0%) and headache (7.1%, 1.5%, 4.5%).