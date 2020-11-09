 

Apyx Medical Corporation Announces Updates on U.S. IDE Clinical Studies

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of Helium Plasma Technology, marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market, today announced that it has completed subject enrollment in a U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study evaluating the use of its Renuvion Technology in dermal resurfacing procedures. The Company also announced that the FDA has concluded that the requirements were met for its Safety Report for the Feasibility Study (Phase I) of its U.S. IDE clinical study evaluating the use of its Renuvion technology in skin laxity procedures in the neck and submental region.

“We are very pleased to announce the achievement of two key milestones in our strategy to pursue specific clinical indications that will enable us to market and sell Renuvion for target procedures in the cosmetic surgery market,” said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Specifically, last week, we completed enrollment in our U.S. IDE clinical study evaluating the use of Renuvion technology for dermal resurfacing procedures. We have also made significant progress in our other IDE study evaluating the use of our Renuvion technology for skin laxity procedures in the neck and submental region. We completed enrollment and submitted our Safety Report for Feasibility Study (Phase I) and we are happy to announce that last week, FDA concluded that we met the requirements for Phase I completion. We look forward to working with the FDA to begin Phase II.”

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion offers surgeons and physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this release can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

