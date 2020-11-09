 

Bicycle Therapeutics Presents Posters at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 12:59  |  58   |   |   

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that preclinical data for BT7480, a tumor-targeted immune cell agonist (TICA), and an EphA2/CD137 TICA will be presented during an e-poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting on November 9-14, 2020.

“We continue to produce compelling data characterizing the preclinical profiles of our novel, fully synthetic immuno-oncology, or IO, candidates,” said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “The data presented at SITC provide further evidence of the potential advantages of our TICAs over conventional, biologic-based IO therapies. Our molecules are able to fully engage the local tumor microenvironment with intermittent systemic exposure. Furthermore, because our TICAs are fully synthetic, we can customize each molecule’s pharmacokinetic profile and easily swap tumor-targeting and/or immune cell agonizing Bicycles for a generalizable approach. We believe our TICAs represent a major innovation in precision targeted immune modulation, and we look forward to initiating a clinical trial for our lead IO program, BT7480, in 2021.”

In preclinical models, BT7480 exhibited potent, target-dependent anti-tumor activity, and facilitated the development of immunogenic memory. New data presented at SITC demonstrate that treatment with BT7480 leads to significant modulation of the tumor microenvironment, including immune checkpoints. This finding supports potential dosing of BT7480 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. At dose levels tested, BT7480 has been shown to be well-tolerated in non-human primates. IND-enabling activities for BT7480 are ongoing.

Based on new data presented at SITC, one of Bicycle’s EphA2/CD137 TICAs demonstrated potent EphA2-dependent activity in both CD137 reporter and primary immune cell assays. As with BT7480, intermittent dosing was associated with robust anti-tumor activity in an MC38 syngeneic mouse model that expresses human CD137. There, complete responder animals became resistant to rechallenge with MC38 tumor cells, implying an immunogenic memory response. Bicycle also showed a potential ability to induce significant modulation of the tumor immune microenvironment, including immune checkpoints. Bicycle announced earlier this year that it has selected an EphA2/CD137 TICA candidate, BT7455.

Seite 1 von 3
Bicycle Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bicycle Therapeutics Presents Posters at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that preclinical data for BT7480, a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
NNOX FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
NOXXON Announces That Data Safety Monitoring Board Validates Further NOX-A12 Dose Escalation in ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Bicycle Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
21.10.20
Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Scientific Advisory Board
14.10.20
Bicycle Therapeutics to Present Posters at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting