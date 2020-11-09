TherapeuticsMD Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2020 Summary

Total net revenue increased 80% to $19.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Product net revenue from product sales to wholesalers and pharmacies increased 62% to $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. License revenue of $2 million from Knight Therapeutics, Inc. was recognized in the third quarter of 2020 as a result the approval by Health Canada of IMVEXXY and BIJUVA for commercial sale in Canada.

Total operating expenses, excluding non-cash items, decreased by $11.0 million to $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $48.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

ANNOVERA (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system)

ANNOVERA net product revenue increased 250% to $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net revenue per unit, calculated from sales to wholesalers and pharmacies, was $1,339 for the third quarter of 2020.

Approximately 5,200 ANNOVERA prescriptions were dispensed during the third quarter of 2020. ANNOVERA total prescription volume increased 115% for third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

ANNOVERA gained preferred coverage with one of the top pharmaceutical benefit managers (PBM), representing approximately 20% of commercial lives, effective in the first quarter of 2021. This PBM will include ANNOVERA as the only preferred branded contraceptive vaginal ring agent and will remove NuvaRing from its 2021 formulary.

ANNOVERA was added by Medi-Cal as of November 1, 2020 and will be fully implemented across all California lives (approximately 16% of national Medicaid population) by January 1, 2020.

IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts)

IMVEXXY net product revenue increased 35% to $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net revenue per unit, calculated from sales to wholesalers and pharmacies, was $51 for the third quarter of 2020. Strong IMVEXXY refill rates continued with patients adhering to therapy.

Approximately 131,000 IMVEXXY prescriptions were dispensed during the third quarter of 2020. IMVEXXY new prescription volume increased 32% for third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020, which should positively impact total prescriptions going forward. IMVEXXY total prescriptions increased 11% for same period.

IMVEXXY gained preferred coverage with one of the top PBMs, representing approximately 20% of commercial lives, effective in the first quarter of 2021. This PBM will include IMVEXXY as the only branded pharmaceutical product on formulary for the vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) class and will remove Premarin Cream, Intrarosa, Osphena and Estring from the 2021 formulary.



BIJUVA (estradiol and progesterone)

BIJUVA net product revenue increased 22% to $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $1.4 million the second quarter of 2020. Net revenue per unit, calculated from sales to wholesalers and pharmacies, was $47 for the third quarter of 2020.

Approximately 32,000 BIJUVA prescriptions were dispensed in the third quarter of 2020. BIJUVA new prescription volume increased approximately 59% for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Total prescriptions increased approximately 16% during the same period.

Anthem (includes many Blue Cross Blue Shield plans) moved BIJUVA from non-preferred to preferred formulary status as of October 1 , 2020.

Net Revenue

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 ANNOVERA $ 6,418,990 $ 399,952 $ 1,835,460 IMVEXXY 6,841,592 4,772,354 5,085,190 BIJUVA 1,646,320 490,705 1,352,001 Prenatal vitamins 2,435,903 2,550,330 2,428,382 Licensing revenue 2,000,000 15,506,400 - Net revenue $ 19,342,805 $ 23,719,741 $ 10,701,033

Cost of Goods Sold/Gross Margin

Cost of goods sold decreased $1.1 million to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included a non-cash write-off of $1.9 million primarily related to BIJUVA inventory obsolescence as a result of the Company’s reprioritization of selling resources to ANNOVERA and IMVEXXY, together with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales forecasts of BIJUVA for future quarters, which was partially offset by the increase in cost of goods related to increased unit sales for the quarter. Gross margin percentage increased to 83% for quarter ended September 30, 2020 inclusive of the license revenue of $2 million (81% when excluding license revenue), as compared to 59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which was impacted by the non-cash write-off of $1.9 million.



Expense, EPS and Related Information

Total operating expenses, excluding non-cash items, decreased by $11.0 million to $37.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $48.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily a result of the Company’s cost containment efforts to reduce overall spend. For the remainder of 2020, the Company anticipates that spend will focus on delivering the necessary resources to support the launch of ANNOVERA, continued ramp-up of IMVEXXY, and ongoing brand management of BIJUVA.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased to $32.6 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, compared with $52.0 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net loss per share for the second quarter of 2020 was negatively impacted by inventory and sample expense charges related primarily to BIJUVA of $0.02 per basic and diluted share.



Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s cash on hand totaled $79.6 million, compared with $113.8 million as of June 30, 2020.

Potential vitaCare Divesture

TherapeuticsMD today announced the commencement of a process to divest vitaCare Prescription Services. In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of pharmaceutical companies being able to connect directly with patients. The Company’s vitaCare Prescription Services model is designed to make a complex process of filling prescriptions simple, cost-effective, and stress free for patients. This in combination with the rise of interest and investment in other hub service and pharmacy services companies has driven outside interest in vitaCare both from pharmaceutical companies seeking to utilize vitaCare for their products and from potential partners or sponsors seeking to acquire a controlling interest in vitaCare. The Company’s goal is to unlock substantial value for its shareholders by divesting vitaCare to a partner who can capitalize the business opportunity. Based on initial indications received, the Company believes the enterprise value of vitaCare with the right partner can be upwards of $100 million, and, depending on the ultimate transaction structure, could potentially generate at least $50 million in non-dilutive proceeds to the Company, while also retaining an interest in the newly-capitalized business. The Company intends that vitaCare’s existing dedicated management team will continue to operate the business to ensure the current level of service to TherapeuticsMD and new customers. The Company has retained Greenhill & Co. as an advisor for the transaction.

Sixth Street Update

The Company entered into an agreement with its lender, Sixth Street Partners, to lower the minimum cash balance requirement under the Company’s Financing Agreement from $60 million to $45 million through year end.

THERAPEUTICSMD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 79,633,675 $ 160,829,713 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $857,176 and $904,040, respectively 24,059,095 24,395,958 Inventory, net 9,932,304 11,860,716 Other current assets 8,819,239 11,329,793 Total current assets 122,444,313 208,416,180 Fixed assets, net 1,969,929 2,507,775 Other Assets: License rights, net 36,959,305 39,221,308 Intangible assets, net 5,537,885 5,258,211 Right of use assets 9,975,725 10,109,154 Other assets 403,643 473,009 Total other assets 52,876,558 55,061,682 Total assets $ 177,290,800 $ 265,985,637 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,109,638 $ 19,181,212 Other current liabilities 31,220,484 33,823,613 Total current liabilities 47,330,122 53,004,825 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-term debt 237,051,202 194,634,643 Operating lease liability 8,907,995 9,145,049 Other long-term liabilities 35,000 - Total long-term liabilities 245,994,197 203,779,692 Total liabilities 293,324,319 256,784,517 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock - par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock - par value $0.001; 600,000,000 and 350,000,000 shares authorized: 272,812,271 and 271,177,076 issued and outstanding, respectively 272,812 271,177 Additional paid-in capital 720,551,488 704,351,222 Accumulated deficit (836,857,819 ) (695,421,279 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (116,033,519 ) 9,201,120 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 177,290,800 $ 265,985,637

THERAPEUTICSMD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Product revenue, net $ 17,342,805 $ 8,213,341 $ 10,701,033 $ 40,294,495 $ 18,238,857 License revenue 2,000,000 15,506,400 - 2,000,000 15,506,400 Total revenue, net 19,342,805 23,719,741 10,701,033 42,294,495 33,745,257 Cost of goods sold 3,278,609 1,444,308 4,400,485 10,394,145 3,455,995 Gross profit 16,064,196 22,275,433 6,300,548 31,900,350 30,289,262 Operating expenses: Sales, general, and administrative 38,751,250 45,126,986 48,340,628 144,018,899 121,378,519 Research and development 2,027,195 4,077,738 2,742,032 8,038,056 15,359,988 Depreciation and amortization 258,787 141,959 256,557 777,338 363,956 Total operating expenses 41,037,232 49,346,683 51,339,217 152,834,293 137,102,463 Operating loss (24,973,036 ) (27,071,250 ) (45,038,669 ) (120,933,943 ) (106,813,201 ) Other (expense) income Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - (10,057,632 ) Miscellaneous income 41,405 703,662 88,858 465,745 1,878,980 Interest expense (7,679,443 ) (5,599,005 ) (7,026,853 ) (20,968,342 ) (11,717,632 ) Total other expense, net (7,638,038 ) (4,895,343 ) (6,937,995 ) (20,502,597 ) (19,896,284 ) Loss before income taxes (32,611,074 ) (31,966,593 ) (51,976,664 ) (141,436,540 ) (126,709,485 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - - Net loss $ (32,611,074 ) $ (31,966,593 ) $ (51,976,664 ) $ (141,436,540 ) $ (126,709,485 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted: Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 272,564,635 241,261,299 271,876,238 271,968,981 241,163,994

THERAPEUTICSMD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (141,436,540 ) $ (126,709,485 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of fixed assets 576,459 223,750 Amortization of intangible assets 200,879 140,206 Write off of patent and trademark costs 584,509 78,864 Write off of deferred financing fees 275,379 - Non-cash operating lease expense 1,050,940 711,836 (Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts (46,864 ) 95,097 Lease impairment 81,309 - Inventory obsolesence reserve 5,744,464 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 10,057,632 Share-based compensation 8,502,044 7,859,357 Amortization of intellectual property license fee 2,262,002 15,998 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,370,118 582,829 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 383,727 (4,354,890 ) Inventory (3,816,053 ) (7,265,174 ) Other assets 2,003,079 (1,128,515 ) Accounts payable (3,071,574 ) 1,389,665 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,812,919 ) 3,402,511 Net cash used in operating activities (129,149,041 ) (114,900,319 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Patent costs (1,065,062 ) (1,068,542 ) Purchase of fixed assets (38,613 ) (2,089,413 ) Security deposit 35,000 (20,420 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,068,675 ) (3,178,375 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants 271,678 108,656 Repayment of the Credit Agreement - (81,660,719 ) Proceeds from the Financing Agreement 50,000,000 200,000,000 Payment of deferred financing fees (1,250,000 ) (6,652,270 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 49,021,678 111,795,667 Decrease in cash (81,196,038 ) (6,283,027 ) Cash, beginning of period 160,829,713 161,613,077 Cash, end of period $ 79,633,675 $ 155,330,050 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Warrant granted in relation to Financing Agreement $ 7,428,179 $ - Amount accrued for intellectual property license $ - $ 20,000,000 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 19,172,847 $ 12,446,792

