Moody’s Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences

On Monday November 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics, will speak at the Bernstein 2020 Operational Decisions Conference.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that the company will be presenting at the Bernstein 2020 Operational Decisions Conference, as well as the J.P. Morgan 2020 Ultimate Services Virtual Investor Conference.

On Thursday November 19, 2020 at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Raymond McDaniel, Jr., President & Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Ultimate Services Virtual Investor Conference.

The presentations will be webcast live. The webcasts can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

