Can-Fite to Present its NASH Program in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference on November 12, 2020

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company’s CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference in a virtual fireside chat format during the Healthcare session on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET. Dr. Fishman’s chat will focus on Can-Fite’s Namodenoson in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

In a Phase II NASH/NAFLD study that successfully achieved its endpoints, Namodenoson at the 25 mg dose produced statistically significant results showing anti-inflammatory, anti-steatotic, and anti-fibrosis effects in the liver, while also having a strong safety profile and being well tolerated. The NASH market is projected to reach at least $35 billion by 2025. There are currently no other treatment options approved for this growing unmet need.