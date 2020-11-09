Can-Fite to Present its NASH Program in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference on November 12, 2020
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company’s CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference in a virtual fireside chat format during the Healthcare session on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET. Dr. Fishman’s chat will focus on Can-Fite’s Namodenoson in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
In a Phase II NASH/NAFLD study that successfully achieved its endpoints, Namodenoson at the 25 mg dose produced statistically significant results showing anti-inflammatory, anti-steatotic, and anti-fibrosis effects in the liver, while also having a strong safety profile and being well tolerated. The NASH market is projected to reach at least $35 billion by 2025. There are currently no other treatment options approved for this growing unmet need.
About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for rheumatoid arthritis/psoriasis and a Phase II study in the treatment of moderate COVID-19. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and successfully achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.
