IBEX Limited to Present at RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference

IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of outsourced CX solutions, today announced that Bob Dechant, CEO, and Karl Gabel, CFO, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference.

RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on ibex’s investor relations website at https://investors.ibex.co/.

About ibex

ibex helps the world’s preeminent brands more effectively engage their customers with services ranging from customer acquisition and service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys and feedback analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005425/en/