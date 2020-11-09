 

IBEX Limited to Present at RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference

09.11.2020, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of outsourced CX solutions, today announced that Bob Dechant, CEO, and Karl Gabel, CFO, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference.

Event Details:

RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on ibex’s investor relations website at https://investors.ibex.co/.

About ibex

ibex helps the world’s preeminent brands more effectively engage their customers with services ranging from customer acquisition and service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys and feedback analytics.

