 

GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved Cancer and Cardiovascular Care to Patients Around the World

GE Healthcare, the leading global provider of advanced medical imaging, and GenesisCare, a leading provider of integrated cancer care globally and cardiovascular care in Australia, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving patient outcomes for the two biggest health burdens globally, cancer and heart disease.

GE Healthcare will supply and service the latest CT, MRI, PET/CT, SPECT, digital mammography, and Ultrasound equipment to GenesisCare's 440+ cancer and cardiovascular disease treatment centers across Australia, the U.S., the U.K., and Spain. The partnership brings together GenesisCare's leadership in the delivery of cancer and cardiac screening, diagnosis, treatments, and GE Healthcare's world-class imaging technologies, digital infrastructure, oncology and cardiology solutions, data analytics, and clinical decision support capabilities. GenesisCare recently acquired major U.S. integrated cancer care provider, 21st Century Oncology, increasing access to world-class cancer care for patients across U.S. communities as well as its global network.

Separately, the companies plan to explore further partnership on research activities, with the aim of improving clinical care and outcomes for millions of patients around the world, through technology, education, care pathway development, and theranostics—an innovative and personalized approach that combines molecular imaging and radiotherapy to seek and destroy advanced cancers without damaging healthy tissue.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death globally1 after cardiovascular disease (CVD)2, where cases are predicted to increase by more than 60 percent over the next 20 years.3 GE Healthcare's comprehensive diagnostic imaging and monitoring portfolio can be deployed throughout the patient's cancer or cardiac journey, from initial screening and diagnosis, through therapy guidance facilitating minimally invasive treatment, to monitoring patient progress.

"Together with GenesisCare, we aim to offer patients greater access to leading medical technologies, more precise intervention and individualized treatment leading to a new standard of personalized healthcare," said GE Healthcare President & CEO, Kieran Murphy. "We hope that combining GenesisCare's clinical excellence with GE Healthcare's medical diagnostic innovation and AI capabilities will positively impact millions of cancer and cardiac patients."

