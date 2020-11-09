Concert Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- The Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 16, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. ET; and
- The Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on November 18, 2020 at 7:55 p.m. GMT (2:55 p.m. ET).
Live webcasts of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. Please log on to the Concert website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the conference webcasts will be available on Concert’s website for two weeks following the presentations.
About Concert
Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE Platform (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert’s pipeline consists of clinical stage candidates targeting autoimmune and central nervous systems (CNS) disorders, and a number of preclinical compounds that it is currently assessing. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005031/en/Concert Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare