Concert Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 16, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. ET; and

The Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on November 18, 2020 at 7:55 p.m. GMT (2:55 p.m. ET).

Live webcasts of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. Please log on to the Concert website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the conference webcasts will be available on Concert’s website for two weeks following the presentations.