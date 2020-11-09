 

CoreLogic Provides Update on Strategic Review Process; Issues Open Letter to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 13:00  |  43   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today provided an update on its review of strategic alternatives to correct misinformation in the market.

The CoreLogic Board’s review of strategic alternatives is progressing well. We have received written indications of interest in acquiring the Company at values of at least $80 per share from multiple competing parties. This is more than $1 billion -- or over 20% -- above the Senator/Cannae proposal. Interested parties are receiving due diligence access after executing customary confidentiality agreements. Additional credible parties have indicated they are preparing to join the process.

CoreLogic is providing this information to correct the steady stream of baseless misinformation reportedly being pumped into the market by Senator/Cannae. Building off the record operating and financial performance over the past year, along with the growing strength of the business and multi-year forecasts, CoreLogic’s Board has positioned shareholders to maximize value. Interested parties have cited the strength of our performance and positive multi-year outlook as reasons supporting their interest at levels of at least $80 per share.

Senator/Cannae, on the other hand, first urged CoreLogic shareholders to accept a woefully inadequate $65 per share proposal. Next, they attacked CoreLogic for not pursuing an auction based on a $66 per share proposal. Then, they advocated signing an agreement at $66 per share with a go-shop provision (a value-destructive path that would have taken substantial value from our shareholders). During the entire time, they have self-servingly sought to deny CoreLogic’s value proposition. CoreLogic’s Board has been proven right to reject these pressure tactics by Senator/Cannae -- all of which have been proven to be harmful to the interests of CoreLogic shareholders.

Most recently, CoreLogic has learned that Senator/Cannae are suggesting to market participants that our strategic review process is somehow not real – yet another false assertion. The facts are clear: interested parties recognize that our process is real and have engaged at levels far in excess of what Senator/Cannae were willing to pay.

The bottom line is that the Board and management team are laser-focused on value maximization. These are the facts:

  • We are delivering outstanding operating and financial results.
  • The Board correctly rejected an opportunistic lowball bid by Senator/Cannae despite an aggressive stream of hostile pressure tactics.
  • The Board is overseeing a rigorous strategic review to pursue value maximization.
  • The strategic review process has already secured multiple expressions of interest of at least $80 per share from credible parties.

In connection with this update, CoreLogic issued an open letter and fact sheet to CoreLogic shareholders reiterating the Board’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value. The letter and fact sheet are posted online at CoreLogicValue.com. The text of the letter follows:

Seite 1 von 6
CoreLogic Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Provides Update on Strategic Review Process; Issues Open Letter to Shareholders CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today provided an update on its review of strategic alternatives to correct misinformation in the market. The CoreLogic Board’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
NNOX FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
NOXXON Announces That Data Safety Monitoring Board Validates Further NOX-A12 Dose Escalation in ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
CoreLogic Announces Notice of Change in Format of the November 17, 2020 Special Meeting From an In-Person Meeting to a Virtual-Only Meeting
06.11.20
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three Additional Directors – and Recommends Shareholders Vote for Senator and Cannae Nominees on the Gold Card
05.11.20
Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors
05.11.20
CoreLogic’s Leading Home Price Index Forecast Accurate Within 1.3% of Actual Increase Over the Past 12 Months
03.11.20
Powering Up in 2020: Annual U.S. Home Price Appreciation Jumped to Six-Year High in September, CoreLogic Reports
03.11.20
CoreLogic Board Conducting Thorough Strategic Review; Focused on Maximizing Shareholder Value
02.11.20
CoreLogic Reinvents Property Valuation in The Era of COVID-19
02.11.20
CoreLogic Estimates $2.5 Billion to $4.0 Billion in Insured Losses from Hurricane Zeta Wind and Storm Surge
31.10.20
ISS Concludes Shareholders Must Vote on the Gold Card for Senator and Cannae Nominees to Ensure Legitimate Sales Process
30.10.20
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors