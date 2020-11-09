 

Enjoy the Holidays Safely at Six Flags’ Annual Holiday in the Park and the New Holiday in the Park Lights

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, is decking the halls and making spirits bright during its annual holiday extravaganza, Holiday in the Park, at eight locations; and is debuting a new event—Holiday in the Park Lights—at Six Flags Great America and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

Six Flags is decking the halls for Holiday in the Park and the new Holiday in the Park Lights at select parks. Celebrate the sights, sounds, and tastes of the holiday season in a safe, outdoor environment. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Holiday in the Park is such a time-honored and beloved tradition for our guests as well as our team members. We are thrilled to offer both the customary event, and a new, modified version as we await guidance to reopen fully at these two parks,” said Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber. “We have proven that we can operate our parks with the utmost attention to safety and cleanliness and there is no better time and no better place than Six Flags to create special memories this season. We are ready to welcome our guests for an immersive and thrilling holiday celebration in a safe, outdoor environment.”

New and guest favorite Holiday in the Park offerings for 2020 include:

  • Record breaking roller coasters, thrill rides and family attractions;
  • Millions of dazzling LED lights and spectacular light displays throughout;
  • Beautifully adorned Christmas trees featuring poinsettias, peppermint swirls, and twinkling stars;
  • Socially distanced meet-and-greets with favorite characters;
  • Scrumptious, seasonal menu items like the new Coca-Cola cinnamon beverage, peppermint funnel cake sundaes, fried gingerbread cookies, along with favorite comfort dishes including meatloaf, roasted turkey with all of the trimmings and hot chili and savory soups served in bread bowls;
  • Making gooey s’mores and keeping warm and toasty over wood-burning fire pits;
  • Dozens of holiday-inspired, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities featuring giant ornaments, massive stacks of presents, and larger-than-life toys;
  • One-stop holiday shopping with hundreds of perfect stocking stuffers including holiday-themed apparel, unique ornaments, and soft plush toys. For every Holiday Friend plush toy purchased, Six Flags will donate a plush to local children’s hospitals and non-profit organizations while supplies last; and
  • Parks will also host food drives throughout the run of the event to benefit local communities.

The following Six Flags locations will host Holiday in the Park:

