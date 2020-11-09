 

Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim ARCT-021 (LUNAR-COV19) Phase 1/2 Study Results for Both Single Shot and Prime-boost Regimens, and Up to $220 Million in Additional Financial Commitments from Singapore

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced positive interim clinical study results from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of ARCT-021, its vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The Company also announced new manufacturing financial support and potential vaccine purchases up to $220 million from Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB).

ARCT-021 Phase 1/2 study overview and results

ARCT-021 is being developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School and ongoing Phase 1/2 development is being conducted in Singapore. ARCT-021 combines self-transcribing and replicating mRNA (STARR) with LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery technology, which is designed to enhance and extend antigen expression, enabling vaccination at lower doses. The ongoing Phase 1/2 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of multiple dose levels of ARCT-021. Study subjects receive either placebo, or ARCT-021 at doses in the range of 1 µg to 10 µg per injection in either a single dose or prime-boost regimen.

The study is fully enrolled with 106 subjects, including older adult subjects. To date, 78 subjects have received at least one injection of ARCT-021, 36 subjects have received two injections (i.e., prime-boost), and 28 subjects have received placebo. Preliminary results are currently available from all single dose cohorts and the 5 µg younger adult prime-boost cohort up to at least day 36, with most subjects having completed day 57 post-injection.

Based on interim study results, a robust anti-spike protein IgG immune response was observed at all doses evaluated. PRNT50 GMT levels for neutralizing antibodies were within the range of titers observed in COVID-19 patient convalescent plasma. Furthermore, anti-spike IgG antibody titers have been dose-dependent, and increased through approximately day 43, confirming the effect seen in preclinical studies for STARR mRNA which exhibited increasing antibody titers over extended periods of time. Cytokine staining and ELISpot tests showed T cell responses to multiple peptide pools derived from the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The CD4+ response was Th1 dominant and the CD8+ response includes reactivity to the receptor binding domain.

