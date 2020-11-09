Enthusiast Gaming Planning to List on NASDAQ

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), North America’s and the UK’s largest platform of communities for video game and esports fans is pleased to announce today that it has taken a significant step to enhance its investor profile by launching a new capital markets strategy focused on the United States (“US”). As a result, the Company has applied for and is in the process of preparing for a listing of its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”).

Management of Enthusiast Gaming believes a NASDAQ listing will:

provide additional opportunities to attract institutional and retail investors, allowing the Company to broaden its investor base;

increase the visibility of the Company, its growth strategy, accomplishments and results to date;

enhance the Company’s brand in the US, thereby attracting additional partnership, sales, and M&A opportunities; and

raise the Company’s overall profile and ultimately enhance shareholder value.

Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming commented, "We continue to see strong interest from investors both in the U.S. and internationally. A US listing has been on our radar as one of the many strategies to execute as part of our business plan. On the back of the transformative acquisition of Omnia Media in Q3, the timing is right to proceed with a listing. The US is the largest capital market in the world and our most prominent territory in terms of both the Company’s audience and revenue. A NASDAQ listing is a natural next step for the Company.”

Enthusiast Gaming reaches a verified audience of 65 million people monthly in the US across its 100 websites and 1,000 YouTube channels that deliver an engaging video game and Esports fan experience. Millions more follow our Luminosity Gaming celebrity gamers and influencers and teams including co-owned franchises, the Seattle Surge and the Vancouver Titans of Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty League and Overwatch League, respectively, making Enthusiast Gaming the largest consolidated platform for gamers in North America. The Company also has a significant operational presence in the US, including a business office and broadcast studio in Los Angeles, and a sales office in New York.