 

Passage Bio and Invitae Announce Collaboration to Facilitate Genetic Testing to Support Early Diagnosis and Greater Awareness of Clinical Trials for Patients with GM1

Genetic testing, educational materials and counseling offered at no charge to patients

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, announce a collaboration to facilitate genetic testing and support early identification of GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1) through Invitae’s Detect Lysosomal Storage Disorders (Detect LSDs). The two companies also are partnering to provide educational clinical trial information to clinicians and patients.

“Early identification and intervention are crucial steps in providing effective treatment to patients with GM1, particularly in the infantile form where onset occurs within the first six months of a patient’s life,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D, president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “By combining Invitae’s no-charge testing and counseling with information on clinical trials, clinicians will be able to intervene sooner and more efficiently, shortening the timeline to reliable diagnosis. As we plan to initiate our Phase 1/2 trial for PBGM01 soon, this partnership will be an important part of our support for patients and will also serve as a key resource to patients with GM1 and their families.”

The Detect LSDs program offers genetic testing and genetic counseling at no charge to patients to encourage earlier diagnosis of lysosomal storage disorders like GM1 and, as a result, earlier access to clinical trials. In addition, Invitae provides clinical trial information and education to clinicians and patients who may benefit. Currently, the Detect LSDs program is available to patients within the United States and Canada.

“Increasing access to genetic testing supports earlier diagnosis, enables clinical trials to develop new treatments and helps clinicians provide precision therapies sooner for better overall outcomes,” said Robert Nussbaum, M.D., chief medical officer of Invitae. “We’re pleased Passage Bio has joined us in this effort.” 

Additional details, as well as terms and conditions of the Detect LSDs program, can be found at https://www.invitae.com/en/detectLSDs/.

About GM1

GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1) is a rare and often life-threatening monogenic recessive lysosomal storage disease caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene, which encodes lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (β-gal). Reduced β-gal activity results in the accumulation of toxic levels of GM1 ganglioside in neurons throughout the brain, causing rapidly progressing neurodegeneration. GM1 manifests as a continuum of disease and is most severe in the Infantile form, which is characterized by onset in the first 6 months of life with hypotonia (reduced muscle tone), progressive CNS dysfunction, and rapid developmental regression. Life expectancy for infants with GM1 is two to four years, and infantile GM1 represents approximately 62.5% of the incidence of 0.5 to 1 in 100,000 live births. Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies available.

