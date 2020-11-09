Solar Alliance Signs Contract for 500 kW Solar Project

“Solar Alliance is proud to be building another large solar project in Kentucky,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “Our experienced team of solar professionals provided a solar system design at competitive pricing that will allow the customer to take advantage of the many benefits of solar energy. This project illustrates our ongoing commitment to building large scale solar projects as we continue to rapidly grow our business.”

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract to build a 500 kilowatt (“kW”) solar system in Kentucky. The project is one of Solar Alliance’s largest to date and is scheduled for construction in early 2021. The contract also includes an option for the customer to select Solar Alliance to build an additional 500 kW system at the same location.

For contractual reasons, the identity of the customer is not being disclosed at this time.

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."