 

Nurix Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that it will be presenting at the following healthcare investor conferences:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 16-18, 2020,
Presenters: Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Hans Van Houte, CFO
Presentation type: Fireside chat
Presentation date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Time: 3:20 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. EST.
The live presentation can be accessed via a link on the Events and Presentations page of the Nurix Therapeutics website.

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, December 1-3, 2020
Presenter: Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., CEO
Presentation type: Fireside chat
A recording of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Nurix Therapeutics website from 10:00 a.m. EST on November 23, 2020.

The presentations will be archived for 30 days and available on the  Events and Presentations page of the Nurix Therapeutics website.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
 Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Media:
Jason Kantor, Ph.D. Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
jkantor@nurixtx.com lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com

Nurix Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nurix Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that it will be presenting at the following healthcare investor …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
NXP Tackles Cost and Complexity of Automotive Software Development with New S32K3 MCUs
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Nurix Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data at Upcoming 5th Medicinal Chemistry & Protein Degradation Summit and 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition
26.10.20
Nurix Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Robert Tjian as Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board and His Resignation from the Board of Directors
14.10.20
Nurix Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update