Nurix Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, November 16-18, 2020, Presenters: Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Hans Van Houte, CFO Presentation type: Fireside chat Presentation date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Time: 3:20 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. EST. The live presentation can be accessed via a link on the Events and Presentations page of the Nurix Therapeutics website.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that it will be presenting at the following healthcare investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, December 1-3, 2020

Presenter: Arthur Sands, M.D., Ph.D., CEO

Presentation type: Fireside chat

A recording of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Nurix Therapeutics website from 10:00 a.m. EST on November 23, 2020.

The presentations will be archived for 30 days and available on the Events and Presentations page of the Nurix Therapeutics website.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com.

