 

IGM Biosciences to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at three upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16 at 3:20 p.m. ET.
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
  • Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18 at 12:55 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the events will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentations.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Contact:

Argot Partners
David Pitts
212-600-1902
igmbio@argotpartners.com


