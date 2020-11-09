Foran Mining Corporation Announces Private Placement with Related Party Participation and Early Warning Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foran Mining Corporation (TSX-V: FOM) (the “Company” or “Foran”) is delighted to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,714,285 Units of the Company, at a price of $CAD 0.175 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $1,000,000 (the “Financing”) subject to regulatory approval. Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each whole Warrant, for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance, is exercisable into a Share at a price of CAD $0.25. The gross proceeds will be used to advance Foran’s mining projects in Saskatchewan, Canada.



It is anticipated two insiders of the Company, Daniel Myerson and Darren Morcombe (the “Insiders”), will subscribe for up to 5,714,285 Units of the Financing for gross proceeds of CAD $1,000,000. Mr. Myerson’s participation within the Financing will be for 4,000,000 Units of the Company for gross proceeds of CAD $700,000. Mr. Morcombe’s participation within the Financing will be for 1,714,285 Units of the Company for gross proceeds of CAD $300,000. The Insiders’ participation in the Financing will support advancement of the Company’s mining projects. The issuance of Units to the Insiders pursuant to the Financing are considered related party transactions within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Foran intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Company not listed on specific markets and the Financing’s fair market value not exceeding CAD $2,500,000 respectively.

Mr. Myerson commented “Empirically, mining businesses and assets that generate multiple X returns for shareholders are development projects with exploration success in bullish commodities and macro environment. Taking into consideration, community support, country risk, mining jurisdiction, government support, operating risk, probability of exploration success, ease of project development, and financing alternatives, Foran is the best available opportunity.”

It is anticipated the closing of the Financing will result in Darren Morcombe owning a greater than 10% interest in the capital of the Company on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Prior to the Financing, Mr. Morcombe owned or controlled a total of 13,115,500 common shares, 250,000 warrants, and 3,845,084 equity incentive securities of the Company. Mr. Morcombe’s holdings of the Company prior to closing of the Financing represents a 9.37% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis and 11.95% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the Financing, Mr. Morcombe will own 14,829,785 common shares, 1,964,285 warrants, and 3,845,084 equity incentive securities of the Company. Mr. Morcombe’s holdings of the Company following the closing of the Financing will increase to 10.18% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis and 13.62% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis.