INmune Bio, Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Trial of Quellor for Pulmonary Complications in COVID-19 Patients

LA JOLLA, Calif, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Quellor for the treatment of pulmonary complications from COVID-19. Quellor is a selective soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor (sTNF) inhibitor designed to potentially prevent the progression of immune mediated pulmonary complications resulting from SARS-CoV-2 viral infection.

“Clinical evidence over the last several months has shown that while infection with COVID-19 virus makes people sick, it’s the uncontrollable immune response and subsequent cytokine storm that is responsible for their admission to a hospital,” stated RJ Tesi, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of INmune Bio. “By neutralizing TNF, the master inflammatory cytokine of the cytokine storm with Quellor, we believe Quellor can blunt the symptoms of this dysregulated immune response. This US based clinical trial expands both our geographic and therapeutic footprint with our DN-TNF platform.”