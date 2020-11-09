 

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on FT218 Development Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 13:00  |  29   |   |   
  • NDA for once-nightly FT218 is on track for FDA submission by end of December 2020
  • New market assessment data identifies a significant potential market expansion opportunity for once-nightly FT218 beyond existing twice-nightly sodium oxybate patients
  • Management to host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

“Over the past several months, the Avadel clinical and regulatory teams have made substantial progress in advancing FT218 toward its anticipated FDA approval for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. The Company remains on track to submit the filing to the FDA by the end of December. We are pleased with the progress we have made despite the challenges of a global pandemic and look forward to updating our shareholders on this upcoming regulatory milestone for the FT218 program,” said Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel.

“We recently gained even greater insight into this evolving therapeutic area including the significant and growing opportunity for FT218. Specifically, we completed a comprehensive market assessment, which provided current and critical prescriber and patient insights. A key finding is that six out of ten sodium oxybate-eligible patients are not going on therapy today, with twice-nightly dosing being the primary reason cited. This finding suggests there could be a significantly larger potential sodium oxybate-eligible market beyond those currently being treated with twice-nightly therapy. These insights, coupled with patient discontinuation rates of nearly 50% within the first 12 months of initiating twice-nightly therapy, underscore the unmet patient need and opportunity once-nightly FT218 may have in addition to the nearly $1.8 billion1 twice-nightly sodium oxybate market. Based on our extensive research, we believe once-nightly FT218 has the potential, if approved, to offer a meaningful treatment option for patients switching from twice-nightly sodium oxybate, as well as those patients who previously refused or discontinued twice-nightly therapy,” concluded Mr. Divis.

Third quarter and recent company highlights

• FT218 NDA is on track and expected to be filed with the FDA by the end of December.

• Completed a new comprehensive market assessment that included a review of over five years of twice-nightly sodium oxybate utilization and interviews with over 500 critical stakeholders. Key findings from the market assessment include:

  • Insights from over 150 sodium oxybate prescribing physicians show that 60% of sodium oxybate-eligible patients are not receiving sodium oxybate treatment today, with the primary reason being twice-nightly dosing-related challenges.
  • In a survey of current sodium oxybate-treated patients, once-nightly dosing ranked as the most important driver of their treatment preference, placing it higher in importance than efficacy and side effect profile.
  • Analysis of longitudinal patient claims analysis demonstrates nearly 50% of all newly treated twice-nightly sodium oxybate patients discontinued their treatment within 12 months of initiation, including about half of that group discontinuing within the first 30 days.

• Supported a recently published article in the peer-reviewed journal Sleep Medicine highlighting the lack of evidence linking the sodium content of sodium oxybate with increased cardiovascular risk in patients with narcolepsy. (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.sleep.2020.09.017)

• Additional subgroup analysis of the REST-ON study demonstrated comparable, robust results for FT218 in narcolepsy patients both with and without cataplexy as well as those on concomitant wake-promoting agents compared to those not on wake-promoting agents. In addition, results of responder analyses for the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test and mean weekly cataplexy attacks further supported the potential clinical benefits of FT218.

• Continued progress of the RESTORE trial, an open-label extension/switch study of FT218 as a potential treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy.

  • 29 patients have been enrolled and initiated treatment or are pending treatment initiation.
  • The majority of these patients switched from twice-nightly sodium oxybate, many of which also completed the REST-ON study, and nearly all are on the same or lower stable dose of FT218 compared to their prior twice-nightly treatment.

• U.S. Patent & Trademark Office issued the second U.S. patent covering once-nightly gamma- hydroxybutyrate formulations, including FT218, with an expiration date of mid-2037. In addition, Avadel has several patent applications pending at the USPTO, which the Company expects to result in additional issued patents in the future.

Overview of Third Quarter Results

As a result of the sale of the sterile injectable products to Exela Sterile Medicines LLC, which closed on June 30, 2020, the Company did not report any revenue for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

R&D expenses were $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease on a year-over-year basis was primarily attributed to the completion of the FT218 clinical study during the first quarter of 2020, as well as lower headcount due to the restructuring activities initiated during 2019.

SG&A expenses were $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase is primarily the result of higher stock-based compensation, professional fees and market preparation costs related to FT218.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.7 million, or ($0.20) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.9 million, or ($0.24) per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. The increase in net loss is primarily the result of the year-over-year decline in revenue due to the sale of the sterile injectable products to Exela Sterile Medicines LLC on June 30, 2020. The decrease in diluted loss per share is due to a higher number of shares outstanding resulting from equity issuances completed during the first half of the year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $231.6 million as of September 30, 2020. The Company has convertible debt of $143.8 million due in February 2023.

Conference Call:
A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial (877) 407-9716 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 493-6779 (International). The conference ID number is 13712485. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

About FT218
FT218 is an investigational, once-nightly formulation of Micropump controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate. In March of 2020, the Company completed the REST-ON study, a pivotal, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial, to assess the efficacy and safety of FT218 in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. FT218 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of narcolepsy. The designation was granted on the plausible hypothesis that FT218 may be clinically superior to the twice-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate already approved by the FDA for the same indication. In particular, FT218 may be safer due to ramifications associated with the dosing regimen of the previously approved product.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Footnote: 1. Annualized Xyrem revenues from the Jazz Pharmaceuticals third quarter and year to date results reported in their press release dated November 2, 2020.

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements relate to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, results, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or other events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the planned submission of the FT218 NDA to the FDA and commercial launch of FT218, if approved. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “look forward,” “on track,” “guidance,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “next steps” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof (if applicable).

Our forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are made within the bounds of our knowledge of our business and operations and that we consider reasonable. However, our business and operations are subject to significant risks, and, as a result, there can be no assurance that actual results and the results of our business and operations will not differ materially from the results contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations in our forward-looking statements include the risk that we do not file the NDA for FT218 on a timely basis or at all, the risk that the FDA does accept such NDA, the risk that such NDA is not approved by the FDA or such approval is delayed, the risk that the RESTORE study may be delayed or may not be completed at all, the risk that commercial launch of FT218 (if approved) is delayed, the risk that the potential market performance for FT218 (if approved) may differ materially from projections, and the risk that the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results and results of operations could be greater than we anticipate and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2020 and subsequent SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Investor Contacts
Tom McHugh
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (636) 449-1843
Email: tmchugh@avadel.com

Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (212) 915.2564
Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications, LLC
Phone: (646) 970-4688
Email: pbursey@lifescicomms.com

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
                 
Product sales   $     $ 14,229     $ 22,334     $ 48,220  
Operating expenses:                
Cost of products       2,823     5,742     9,711  
Research and development expenses   5,569     7,539     15,156     25,160  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   8,423     5,316     23,431     22,520  
Intangible asset amortization       205     406     610  
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration   (69 )   627     3,327     2,384  
Gain on sale of Hospital Products           (45,760 )    
Restructuring (income) costs   (226 )   1,866     (43 )   4,600  
Total operating expense   13,697     18,376     2,259     64,985  
Operating (loss) income   (13,697 )   (4,147 )   20,075     (16,765 )
Investment and other income (expense), net   213     781     (906 )   2,548  
Interest expense   (3,259 )   (3,125 )   (9,686 )   (9,293 )
Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary               (2,840 )
Other expense - changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable       (139 )   (435 )   (496 )
(Loss) income before income taxes   (16,743 )   (6,630 )   9,048     (26,846 )
Income tax (benefit) provision   (5,040 )   2,234     (9,258 )   3,641  
Net (loss) income   $ (11,703 )   $ (8,864 )   $ 18,306     $ (30,487 )
                 
Net (loss) income per share - basic   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.24 )   $ 0.36     $ (0.82 )
Net (loss) income per share - diluted   (0.20 )   (0.24 )   0.35     (0.82 )
                 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic   58,213     37,436     51,206     37,382  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted   58,213     37,436     52,849     37,382  


AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)

    September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
    (unaudited)    
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 83,109     $ 9,774  
Marketable securities   148,467     54,384  
Accounts receivable       8,281  
Inventories       3,570  
Research and development tax credit receivable   3,058     2,107  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   47,054     4,264  
Total current assets   281,688     82,380  
Property and equipment, net   373     544  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,866     3,612  
Goodwill   16,836     18,491  
Intangible assets, net       813  
Research and development tax credit receivable   3,608     6,322  
Other non-current assets   22,264     39,274  
Total assets   $ 327,635     $ 151,436  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)        
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of long-term contingent consideration payable   $     $ 5,554  
Current portion of operating lease liability   520     645  
Accounts payable   2,660     6,100  
Accrued expenses   16,398     19,810  
Other current liabilities   3,431     3,875  
Total current liabilities   23,009     35,984  
         
Long-term debt   126,520     121,686  
Long-term contingent consideration payable, less current portion       11,773  
Long-term operating lease liability   1,968     2,319  
Other non-current liabilities   4,938     8,873  
Total liabilities   156,435     180,635  
         
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):        
Preferred shares, nominal value of $0.01 per share; 50,000 shares authorized; 488 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, respectively   5      
Ordinary shares, nominal value of $0.01 per share; 500,000 shares authorized; 58,243 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 42,927 issued and 37,520 outstanding at December 31, 2019   582     429  
Treasury shares, at cost, 0 and 5,407 shares held at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively       (49,998 )
Additional paid-in capital   565,440     434,391  
Accumulated deficit   (372,909 )   (391,215 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (21,918 )   (22,806 )
Total shareholders’ equity (deficit)   171,200     (29,199 )
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit)   $ 327,635     $ 151,436  

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020   2019
         
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income (loss)   $ 18,306     $ (30,487 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   1,297     1,690  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment       478  
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration   3,327     2,384  
Remeasurement of financing-related contingent consideration   435     496  
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs   4,835     4,424  
Change in deferred tax and income tax deferred charge   (4,582 )   1,333  
Stock-based compensation expense   1,705     177  
Gain on the disposition of the hospital products   (45,760 )    
Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary       1,750  
Other adjustments   306     (667 )
Net changes in assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable   8,281     2,026  
Inventories   (1,352 )   2,465  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,759     (1,859 )
Research and development tax credit receivable   2,036     (749 )
Accounts payable & other current liabilities   (4,051 )   259  
Accrued expenses   (6,625 )   (2,379 )
Earn-out payments for contingent consideration in excess of acquisition-date fair value   (5,323 )   (8,640 )
Royalty payments for contingent consideration payable in excess of original fair value   (866 )   (1,374 )
Other assets and liabilities   (3,337 )   (1,399 )
Net cash used in operating activities   29,609     (30,072 )
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment   (33 )   (29 )
Proceeds from the disposal of property and equipment       154  
Proceeds from the disposition of the hospital products   17,250      
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities   30,075     57,242  
Purchases of marketable securities   (124,254 )   (23,814 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (76,962 )   33,553  
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from the February 2020 private placement   60,570      
Proceeds from the May 2020 public offering   116,924      
Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP   2,006     123  
Other financing activities, net       (109 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   179,500     14  
         
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   406     47  
         
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   73,335     3,542  
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,   9,774     9,325  
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30,   $ 83,109     $ 12,867  

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
Revenues by Product:   2020   2019   2020   2019
                 
Bloxiverz   $     $ 1,466     $ 2,201     $ 6,392  
Vazculep       8,786     10,429     27,669  
Akovaz       4,208     9,545     13,946  
Other       (231 )   159     213  
Total product sales   $     $ 14,229     $ 22,334     $ 48,220  

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on FT218 Development Program NDA for once-nightly FT218 is on track for FDA submission by end of December 2020New market assessment data identifies a significant potential market expansion opportunity for once-nightly FT218 beyond existing twice-nightly sodium oxybate …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
NXP Tackles Cost and Complexity of Automotive Software Development with New S32K3 MCUs
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9th