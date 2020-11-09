Calithera Biosciences Presents New Preclinical Data for CB-668 at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2020 Annual Meeting

CB-668 is a potent, selective, small-molecule, oral inhibitor of IL4I1, an amino acid oxidase that inhibits anti-tumor immunity and promotes tumor growth. IL4I1 regulates several aspects of adaptive immunity, including inhibition of cytotoxic T cells through its production of both hydrogen peroxide and activators of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor. CB-668 increases pro-inflammatory gene expression in tumors leading to an anti-tumor effect in mouse tumor models. Calithera has selected CB-668 as a clinical candidate and IND-enabling studies are ongoing.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, announced that new preclinical data for the company’s novel IL4I1 inhibitor CB-668 will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Virtual Annual Meeting 2020.

“We are excited to share these new preclinical data on CB-668, which is the first compound in development designed to target IL4I1,” said Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Calithera. “Given the overexpression of IL4I1 in human tumors, particulary ovarian tumors and B cell lymphomas, CB-668 has the potential to provide a new therapeutic approach for a variety of cancer types.”

The preclinical data being presented by Andrew MacKinnon, Ph.D., demonstrate that CB-668 is a potent and selective inhibitor of IL4I1, exhibiting immune-mediated, single agent activity in syngeneic mouse tumor models. CB-668 was well-tolerated at efficacious doses in animal studies. In addition, CB-668 augments checkpoint inhibitors in these models.

Title: Anti-tumor activity of CB-668, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable small-molecule inhibitor of the immuno-suppressive enzyme Interleukin 4 (IL-4)-Induced Gene 1 (IL4I1)

Abstract: #506

Location: SITC Virtual Poster Hall

Dates/Times:November 11-14, 2020, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. ET

Additional meeting information can be found at the SITC website www.sitcancer.org. The CB-668 poster presentation will be available at www.calithera.com on the Publications page beginning November 11th.

About Calithera

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of targeted therapies that disrupt cellular metabolic pathways to preferentially block tumor cells and enhance immune-cell activity. Driven by a commitment to rigorous science and a passion for improving the lives of people impacted by cancer and other life-threatening diseases, Calithera is advancing a pipeline of first-in-clinic, oral therapeutics to meaningfully expand treatment options available to patients. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com.